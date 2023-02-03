SXTC Global Brand Consulting Rebrands as DYADICA & Co.

Submit Release
SXTC Global Brand Consulting has been purchased by its long-term Management re-branding as DYADICA & Co. SXTC started in 1973 as a creative and design agency.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time global brand consultancy SXTC Global has been purchased by its long-term Management and re-branded as DYADICA & Co. SXTC started in 1973 as a creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri including Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, Snapple, SEARS, etc. Over the decades, SXTC Global Brand Consulting has transformed into a global front-line strategic, brand and brand management consultancy including in house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital.

It has grown to over 5000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe through 12 offices in North America, Asia and the EMEA. SXTC has decades of leading worldwide brand ideation through books, white papers, and articles that have changed the way brands think and operate. Its works are published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, used in leading business schools, and agency training programs. The re-branding to DYADICA will not see a staff or operations change. Robert Sharm, Corporate Communications. roberts@sxtcworld.com
