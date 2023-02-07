Approach Guides Launches Free Content Service to Supercharge Travel Advisors’ Client Communications
Leading content platform unveils the industry’s first free pre-curated destination content marketing resource
I shared my content experience and a client reached out and I am working on an itinerary for them now. THANK YOU!!!”UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approach Guides, a leading destination content platform for cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and consortia, announced the launch of its free destination content subscription service for travel advisors, the first of its kind in the travel industry. Created to supercharge client communications, Approach Guides' new service offers monthly pre-curated, pre-designed “content experiences” that advisors can quickly co-brand and share to delight, convert and stay in touch with clients.
— Debbie Pittman, Travel Advisor, Sanders Travel Centre
“A passion project for Approach Guides, this free service gives back to the travel advisor community, empowering them with the type of destination-focused multimedia communications that—until now—only big travel brands have had the budgets and resources to take advantage of,” said Jennifer Raezer, Founder, Approach Guides. “I’ve been so encouraged by feedback from our early supporters, like Mary Misinco, a travel advisor at Travel Experts, who said, ”I have been asking for a program like this for years! Thank you so much for making this a reality!" and Danielle Gaerte, owner of Oasis Awaits Travel Co., who upon creating her first co-branded content experience said, “Thanks for putting together an amazing resource for me to use."
Approach Guides’ content experiences are available for advisors to co-brand and share with clients all along their customer journey and at all touch points—email marketing, social media and in quotes and itineraries—giving advisors the opportunity to stay in touch with clients and showcase their destination expertise. Advisors are already seeing success sharing their co-branded content experiences with clients. Said Debbie Pittman, a travel advisor at Sanders Travel Centre: "I shared my content experience and a client reached out and I am working on an itinerary for them now. THANK YOU!!!." Teresa McCombs, an independent travel consultant affiliated with Travel Experts, expressed similarly: "I’ve had great engagement sharing my content experience on my blog and through Facebook and love the idea of adding it to my clients’ booked itineraries as an added value."
Advisors wishing to find out more can visit approachguides.com/travel-advisors
