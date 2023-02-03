Welcome to First Shift Media
A Digital Agency Located in the Tri-State Area, Taking a Fresh Approach to MarketingMORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Shift Media - Is the brainchild of Ricky Marienthal and Max Rodriguez, two young entrepreneurs from northern New Jersey. Starting in their college days the two began freelance marketing, driving revenue growth for local businesses. Thanks to their ambition and commitment to results, they found early success. Backed by popular demand, the duo launched their full scale agency, First Shift Media, in April of 2020. Opening up shop at the height of the pandemic forced FSM to take a fully-remote approach with their staff and clients from the jump. Their work from home model is still in place to this day and First Shift Media has not only successfully fulfilled their clients with better speed and efficiency than the market norm, but they’ve also earned an all-time client retention rate of 96%.
About The Founders -
Ricky learned the value of hard work early on in life, working with his hands on construction sites through the family business. While pursuing a degree in exercise science, Ricky delved into the world of marketing, by advertising the two businesses owned by his father and brother. Based on quick results that drove significant profits, it was clear that he had a true knack for marketing. Ricky ultimately elected to leave college and pursue a full-time career in marketing, launching FSM not long after. Since opening the agency, Ricky has overseen all aspects of marketing operations and client fulfillment with a constantly evolving approach. The true differentiator in Ricky’s ability to execute, is his understanding that we all compete in an ever-changing marketplace. His constant pursuit of new strategies and tech innovations have allowed him to consistently achieve big agency impact, for small business clientele.
Max pursued a more conventional business education, attending Hofstra University on Long Island, NY. He graduated with a dual degree in Marketing and Economics with a focus in Global Business. Max’s affinity for marketing began at a young age which was solidified when he interned for the Marketing and Sales division of Mountain Creek Ski Resort at just 15 years old. Throughout his college years, Max was involved with a multitude of highly successful companies from apparel sales brand Fresh Prints, to established corporations like Geico and Prudential Financial. After a brief stint working in Manhattan as a Private Wealth Management Recruiter, Max decided to join Ricky in the agency space full-time and grab First Shift Media by the reins.
These two founders have a desirable blend of strong chemistry and diverse backgrounds. Blue collar to white collar, self taught to college educated; their paths to establishing First Shift Media couldn’t be more opposite. The diversity of their experiences offers an advantage to their clients, regardless of their business niche. First Shift Media’s consultative approach begins at the top with its founders and disseminates down to the rest of the team, who offer an exceptional level of attention and care to each and every client. Sometimes properly executed customer service feels like an old school approach, but this couldn’t be further from the truth on how FSM operates. It would be challenging to find another agency that understands how to leverage new advancements better than First Shift Media. In addition to conventional digital marketing solutions, FSM applies a specific focus on client education, focusing on opportunities regarding artificial intelligence and process automation. They are true market experts in helping businesses build bigger, by implementing advanced business solutions that help clients focus on doing what they do best, serving their own customers.
When seeking a marketing resource for your small business, it’s important to truly understand what solutions and services exist. A brief call with a member of the FSM team reviews nearly every relevant opportunity, in a clear and concise conversation. If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, or simply want to better understand where you stand in the market, spending 30 minutes of your time with the FSM team just might transform the way you work.
First Shift Media
Morristown, NJ
+1 973-963-2995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn