Detroit Owner of The HealHer Collective, Dr. Danielle Benson, Raises the Bar in Business Coaching Counseling and Healing

The HealHer Virtual Spa by Dr. Danielle Benson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Danielle Benson is the owner and innovative visionary of The HealHer Collective which provides Intuitive Business Coaching, Counseling, Sound Healing, and Reiki. Her educational acumen is in the field counseling and psychology where she earned two doctoral degrees.

As a trailblazer in the self-care movement Dr. Benson's proven methods help clients tackle mental health issues. According, to the Office on Women’s Health, “More than 1 in 5 women in the United States experienced a mental health condition in the past year, such as depression or anxiety.” Dr. Benson counsels her audience with pearls of wisdom that are foundational for everyday life, “Caring about your mental well-being is not an optional occurrence, it has to be done consistently and intentionally. Once we grasp that concept all other things will fall into place.”

As an emerging leader, Dr. Benson sets a standard for others to follow under her motto: “I’m not waiting for a drummer. I’ll just make my own beat!” During her intimate Intuitive Business Coaching Sessions, she takes clients on a 4-hour journey into self-awareness and success by offering the necessary tools to prosper. Doctor Danielle gives dynamic instructions for savvy entrepreneurs who are looking to take their businesses to the next level.

Informative topics include:

* Business beyond the Basics

* Marketing and Branding

* Social Media Curation

* Program/Service Planning

* Brick and Mortar vs. Online

* Funding Sources and Resources

* Website Creations

* Scheduling Platforms

Her audience is wide in its scope as she reaches out to a diverse group of followers and countless others through social media. She also hosts a weekly series of motivational messages called Word Up Wednesday. In addition, she founded and manages a group, supporting over 1100 women, HealHer Virtual Spa, and circulates daily inspirational messages from her Facebook Page. She touches the heart of women with poignant remarks, “It’s all about YOU! You show others how to treat you by showing them how your treat yourself!”

In a recent article on welfareinfo.org, “In Detroit, Michigan, an estimated 31.8% of 635,212 people live in poverty.” As a native of the Motor City and philanthropist, Dr. Benson is passionate about giving back to the community. She established several active programs to benefit the underserved neighborhoods. Dr. Benson has received several local and state leveled awards acknowledging her academic success and community involvement. She is an active member Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority committed to service and excellence. For more information, please visit Dr. Benson’s Website: www.HealHerVirtualSpa.com. or https://linktr.ee/drdanielle08

About: Dr. Benson is also the owner of 1:11 The Collective, The First Mental Health Spa, HealHer Virtual Spa, A Virtual Mental Health Spa For Women and 2 Chic Curations, A Social Media and Branding Agency and The HealHer Collective, A non-profit organization specializing in women services. She also authored two books, Finding my truth in Pretty and the HealHER Journal. Dr. Benson is a chartering member of W.I.N (Women InvestHER Network) where she serves as the Chairwoman/Vice President and is the President of the Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Benson resides in Detroit, Michigan with her husband, Jeron and two daughters, Karynton and Kaylee.