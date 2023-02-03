New $45 Million Affordable Housing Development Breaks Ground in Midtown Houston

Ground-up construction will create 149 apartment homes for Houstonians experiencing homelessness

NEW YORK , Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NHP Foundation (NHPF), a national not-for-profit provider of affordable housing, announced today that it has begun construction of a new $45 million affordable housing development that will create 149 affordable rental apartments for those experiencing homelessness in Houston. The new apartments at 3300 Caroline will be known as RoseMary's Place. The new apartments are scheduled to open in May 2024.

The groundbreaking comes after NHPF finalized the lease of land from Magnificat House Inc. (MHI) in January. NHPF is developing the property to house some of Houston's most vulnerable homeless people. The project is supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the City of Houston and Harris County. Full funding includes:

$18.7 million from the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department

$10.2 million from Harris County Community Services Department

$13.6 million from the sale of tax credits to Hudson Housing

$2.4 million from Magnificat Houses Inc. (MHI) as a sponsor loan

Local elected officials hailed the groundbreaking as a much-needed development to address Houston's homelessness.

"The construction of RoseMary's Place will help alleviate the growing issue of homelessness in Houston by providing homes and services with integrity," said Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Council Member District D, City of Houston.

The four-story building will include two floors of efficiency apartments and offices for MHI – a 55-year-old nonprofit that is partnering with NHPF to provide permanent supportive housing (PSH) services to residents. PSH ensures that residents are supported beyond shelter alone, including programs designed to build skills and connect people with community-based healthcare, treatment and employment services.

"Every Harris County resident deserves a place to call home and to be treated fairly– not only as a matter of housing stability and security, but as a matter of dignity," said Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct One. "Over 3,000 people experience homelessness on a given night in Harris County. Not to mention, low-income households that earn less than $20,000 a year are on the brink of experiencing homelessness. I'm glad that Rosemary's Place will help address the great need of affordable housing in our region. Rosemary's Place represents just one of the many county investments in affordable and supportive housing that's planned for the future."

The event marks the creation of NHPF's fifth affordable housing property in Houston and was attended by speakers including:

Carolyn-Evens Shabazz, Council Member District D

Dave Martin, Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Houston

Janae Ladet, Lead Policy Advisor, Harris County , Precinct One, representing Commissioner Rodney Ellis

, Precinct One, representing Commissioner Keith Bynam, Director, Houston Housing & Community Development Dept.

& Community Development Dept. Thao Costis, Interim Executive Director, Harris County Community Services Dept.

"With RoseMary's Place, NHPF hopes to help end chronic homelessness in Houston," said Neal Drobenare, senior vice president of acquisitions for NHPF and lead developer of RoseMary's Place. "The stable housing and services provided will give residents opportunities to live happy and productive lives."

The property, located on one city block at Caroline and Stuart streets in Midtown, also will house property management and two offices for resident service providers, three multipurpose rooms, a warming kitchen, two separate gathering areas, and a 24-hour staffed entry desk.

"The Magnificat community is overjoyed to welcome RoseMary's Place, and its 149 residents, onto our campus and into our hearts," said MHI Executive Director Victor Hay. "We appreciate NHPF for its foresight in recognizing community support as key to healing homelessness—and for naming their building after our founder, Rose Mary Badami."

The groundbreaking comes at a critical time when Houstonians can expect to see 3,223 people experiencing homelessness at any given moment. More than half of that population is a result of economic crisis, according to Houston's Coalition for the Homeless 2022 Homeless Count & Survey.

###

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has over 10,000 units, in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

About Magnificat Houses Inc. (MHI)

MHI, founded in 1968, is a faith-based, charitable nonprofit dedicated to sheltering the homeless, feeding the hungry, and empowering the mentally ill. Over the last 55 years, thousands have passed through MHI's many doors seeking immediate relief and a chance to rebuild their lives. MHI provides (1) dignified shelter and basic needs in a dozen neighbor homes, where residents support one another while working on their plans for productive, independent lives; (2) Mental health support and empowerment, free to those in need; (3) Free meals to Houston's hungry through MHI'S iconic downtown soup kitchen Loaves & Fishes, which serves around 350 meals daily, no questions asked. To learn more about the nonprofit and its services, please visit http://www.mhihouston.org

Media Contact

marijane funess, The NHP Foundation, 9148303754, mfuness@nhpfoundation.org

SOURCE The NHP Foundation