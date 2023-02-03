Ellucian Named to GSV 150 List for Third Consecutive Year

Recognized among world's most transformative private companies in education

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the company has been included in the 2023 GSV 150 list. The list recognizes the 150 most transformative private companies across Pre-K to Gray, digital learning and workforce skills -- driving growth, innovation, and impact in the industry. The GSV 150 is curated by GSV Ventures, a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on education, workforce development, and talent innovation.

"GSV Ventures is a driving force behind the evolving digital learning and workforce landscape and we are honored to be recognized as a leading education technology company in the GSV 150 list for the third year in a row," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This prestigious distinction underscores our ongoing commitment and decades of experience singularly focused on being a trusted partner for institutions as they use technology to deliver their amazing mission to help students. Partnering with more than 2,900 customers, Ellucian is helping to ensure the best outcomes of more than 22 million students around the world."

Ellucian was chosen from over 4,000 venture capital and private-equity backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. Companies were evaluated by several factors including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile. GSV estimates that together the 150 companies that made the list reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $25 billion in revenue.

"We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skills," said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. "As we enter into what we call a 'Brave New World,' it is clear that you can't use an old map for a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future."

See the full GSV 150 list here: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150

ABOUT GSV VENTURES

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The fund manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made over $600 million in investments; portfolio holdings include Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute. Learn more at GSV.ventures.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

