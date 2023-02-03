Professional Parking Technologies Introduces CellRaven, A Groundbreaking New Product That Provides Reliable and Cost-Effective Cellphone Connectivity in Buildings and Parking Facilities

Professional Parking Technologies LLC (ProParking) today announced the launch of CellRaven™, a groundbreaking new product that provides reliable and cost-effective cellphone connectivity throughout buildings and building complexes, as well as in parking facilities and underground parking garages. CellRaven is a proprietary formula that re-engineers enterprise WiFi delivery to consumers smartphones throughout any building or underground parking facility.

"High-Rise buildings often struggle to provide reliable and consistent cell-service, particularly in their underground garages, and traditional strategies have been extraordinarily expensive," said Brent Van Loggerenberg, ProParking's managing Partner. "CellRaven provides near universal connectivity at a fraction of the cost of traditional cellular strategies."

CellRaven's powerful enterprise solution offers high speeds, strong signals, and the ability to re-engineer the solution to the specific cellular needs of any building owner. Repeaters are strategically placed throughout underground garages to provide the necessary coverage, even for people in moving vehicles. Additional repeaters can be placed in lobbies and other common areas, as well as on individual floors, to assure a strong and consistent signal throughout the building.

In addition to improving cell coverage, CellRaven also provides important parking benefits. Because newer IP-based Parking Access and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS), Parking Guidance Systems (PGS) and EV Chargers rely heavily on connectivity, this system can also be used to connect these and other systems to cloud-based applications or to communicate with command centers and other remote sites. Additionally, CellRaven can connect parkers using other parking technologies like mobile payment, pre-booking, or EV Charging.

More information about CellRaven can be found at https://www.proparking.com/cellraven.

About Professional Parking Technologies

Professional Parking Technologies is rewriting the rules when it comes to delivering parking technologies. The company's pioneering approach to creating systems comprised of complementary technologies makes automating parking garages and lots simpler, more effective, and more affordable. Each parking technology system is custom designed to meet the unique needs of an individual parking facility. Professional Parking Technologies can be found online at www.proparking.com.

