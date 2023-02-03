National Dental Healthcare REIT Posts 'Explosive' Growth In 2022

National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT), a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced significant growth in 2022, where it has more than doubled its size and holdings in only its second full year.

In 2022, the Chicago-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) acquired 74 locations across 10 new states, totaling $87 million in acquisitions. NDH REIT's current portfolio now consists of 125 locations across 18 states, totaling $160 million of aggregate portfolio value. NDH REIT continues to capitalize on being the first and only dental specific REIT in the nation, as it further develops its network of partners across the country.

Patrick J. Haynes III, Thurston Group Chairman and CEO, said "our growth has been explosive – but not surprising, at least to us. The Thurston Group difference is our partner-centric approach. NDH REIT leverages our depth in the dental market to provide unique real estate solutions for owners of dental real estate."

Mr. Haynes also mentioned he expects the young company's success to carry forward into 2023 and beyond, as they continue to partner with dentists and evaluate real estate opportunities in this underserved market.

"For dentists who own their building," he said, "joining forces with National Dental Healthcare REIT is more than a real estate strategy. It's a better way to build your future."

Benefits of partnering with NDH REIT include:

Eliminating property management and administrative headaches.

More time to focus on growing the practice and caring for patients.

Cash payment and ownership shares in a diverse real estate portfolio.

Maintain and exceed their current income through tax advantaged dividends.

National Dental Healthcare REIT partners exclusively with dental care providers in the general dental and specialty dental fields who own their real estate. Mr. Haynes believes ideal properties feature market-leading facilities with updated technology, modern clinical theaters, adherence to dental industry best practices, and attractive locations where demographic trends indicate potential for robust growth in the local market. The diversity of National Dental Healthcare REIT's portfolio varies by property type, location and tenants.

About National Dental Healthcare REIT

National Dental Healthcare REIT partners with dental care providers in the general dental and specialty dental fields who own their real estate. This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) provides these dental property owners an attractive, tax-efficient sale structure with dividend income and the opportunity for appreciation, among other benefits, while removing the risk and hassle of property ownership. Based in Chicago, IL, the REIT has grown to 125 properties under management in 18 states worth $160 million in 2½ years since its inception. For more information, please visit www.nationaldentalreit.com.

​​About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, U.S. Veterinary REIT and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 36-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For more information, please visit www.thurstongroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005076/en/