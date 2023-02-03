Submit Release
The Road to Hope Expands Community-Building Efforts to Africa

The Road to Hope, a Colorado-based non-profit that partners with individuals and organizations to help build self-sustaining communities, is expanding their efforts to Benin, Africa.

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road to Hope has announced that, effective February 1st, it will be expanding its impact to include Benin, Africa.

After twelve years of impactful work in Haiti, The Road to Hope, a Littleton, Colorado based non-profit, remains fully committed to current projects in Haiti as it adds Benin, Africa to its countries of support. As co-founder Lisa Harris puts it, "Life opportunities for people in our world should not be dependent on the country in which they are born."   

With Benin's rich history and connection to Haiti, this expansion could not come at a better time.  As Executive Director, Paul Limoges said of the growth, "We are excited to make connections and bring support for our friends in Benin, Africa as we have done in Haiti." By connecting our youth and families here in the United States with youth and families around the world, we build impactful relationships and shape the future for so many. 

The Road to Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to building self-sustaining communities. Founded by Rich and Lisa Harris following a trip to Port-au-Prince in July 2009, The Road to Hope teams with and supports individuals and organizations invested in enriching and growing strong communities. Its efforts include a collaborative focus on education, music and the arts, clean water, and more. For more information, visit www.TheRoadtoHope.org.

Media Contact:
Lisa Harris
lisa@harrisfamilylaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-road-to-hope-expands-community-building-efforts-to-africa-301738444.html

SOURCE The Road to Hope

