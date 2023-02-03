An Abundance of Illegal and Unsanctioned Parties at Short-Term Rentals at The "Big Game" in Phoenix

DACK's Tech Solution Offers Safety and Security to Property Managers, Renters And Neighbors

Innovative lodging tech company DACK has been working to help professional short-term rental (STR) operators/owners be good neighbors. DACK's proprietary technology offers a powerful portal that allows owners to closely monitor guest activity at properties and quickly and effectively quell unruly or unsanctioned parties or illegal activities. This is in addition to all the tools needed to completely manage the guest experience with consumer-facing features like digital check-in and checkout, smart access, property guides, local recommendations, and more.

With thousands of fans streaming into Phoenix the weekend of February 11-12 for the "Big Game", there will be countless legal and illegal festivities planned. Many of these illegal activities will be hosted at short-term rentals (like Airbnb, VRBO properties). With increased scrutiny about activities that violate contracts and leases at these STRs, there is an expected crackdown on unsanctioned parties and events, particularly in the wake of a tragic shooting outside of a short-term rental in the upscale Beverly Hills, California neighborhood this past weekend.

"While not all disruptive events are preventable, we can say with confidence that the operators managing 5,000+ units on DACK's platform are safer, more responsible, and on par with the hotel industry, by leveraging our guest technology," says Thomas Schaper, Head of Product at DACK. "With such easy-to-implement and readily available technology, it's unfortunate to see high-profile unauthorized events still taking place at short-term rental accommodations."

The STR industry is still a relatively new and developing lodging sector and despite ongoing regulation battles in some communities, its explosive growth is likely to continue as larger online travel agencies like Airbnb and Vrbo continue to spend billions attracting new "hosts".

"Our mission is to help STR "hosts" keep their properties secure and have peace of mind while providing their guests with an elevated modern digital stay experience," says Schaper. "The technology we created has so many attributes, and we know that this security element of curbing illegal activities at these properties is one of our most sought-after features."

While DACK's platform has been focused on enhancing consumer experiences at STR rentals via a powerful mobile application, its management dashboard also incorporates a variety of sophisticated features that creates a "virtual front desk for management staff." On properties with digital locks, DACK guests can be limited to using only a digital key on their mobile phone to enter and exit a property instead of less secure keycodes, or lockboxes, thereby limiting the number of guests that are able to enter and exit a property. Noise activity alerts are sent to operators when guests are potentially being disruptive to neighbors.

DACK has a full digital check-in portal that helps operators verify guests and capture deposits ahead of guests' stay to ensure that they don't damage the property in any way and are held accountable if they do.

"At the end of the day we want the STR community to flourish, and be an integral part of communities everywhere, and we see better guest technology as the best way for operators to accomplish that shared vision," concludes Schaper.

About DACK

Venture-backed DACK, Inc. is a revolutionary guest technology start-up that enables operators to provide their guests with an all-in-one, mobile-first, digital stay experience. Through DACK's SaaS platform operators can provide their guests with digital access, contactless check-in and checkout, intuitive property guides, one-touch WiFi, local recommendations, customizable upsells, and more. Since its product launch in 2020 DACK has grown rapidly and is now used at thousands of properties across multiple lodging verticals. For more info visit: dackinc.com

