Big Muddy Bar Association posts 2023 schedule, seeks members

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting meetings and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Big Muddy meets on the fourth Thursday of most months for a noon luncheon.

For more information on joining please contact bigmuddybar@outlook.com

Meetings in 2023 will take place on these dates:

  • January 26
  • February 23
  • March 23
  • April 27
  • May 25
  • June 22 – Picnic
  • July 27
  • September 28
  • October 26

