Tronic House @ The Big Game with Lil Wayne/Young Money Sports APAA/Chill Cowboy Country Club/Brian Kelley/Chase Rice
Tronic House to host 3-day Big Game Celebration of technology, community, sports, music, food, wellness and good vibes at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, AZSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports Agency Hosts Exclusive Friday Night Kick-off Party With Sounds Curated By DJ Meel And Special Performances By Young Money Artists Allan Cubas & Drizzy P + Surprise Guests
Saturday Sunset Show Headlined By Brian Kelley & Chase Rice At Chill Cowboy Country Club
Tronic House To Host Three-Day Big Game Weekend Celebration Of Technology, Community, Sports, Music, Food, Wellness & Good Vibes At Hotel Valley Ho In Scottsdale, Arizona Feb. 10-12
Tronic, the world’s most customer-centric Web3 company, will host a next generation experience in Scottsdale, AZ during the Big Game Weekend at Tronic House. Tronic House, a 3-day event at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, AZ, was created through a partnership between Travis McElroy, CEO of Tronic, Chill Cowboy Country Club hosted by Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) and Chase Rice, and Lil Wayne and his Young Money APAA Sports agency. At the Big Game Weekend, Tronic House will pioneer Web3 communities and Web3 brand membership by bringing together communities and brands with access never before possible.
Tronic House will hold three events during Big Game Weekend:
· Friday night – Hosted by Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency; the APAA Kingdom Party will include performances by Young Money artists, Drizzy P and Allan Cubas plus special guests with sounds curated by DJ Meel. The event will also include appearances by Young Money APAA Sports clients, in addition to professional athletes of the NFL, NBA, and NCAA. Members of the APAA Kingdom will also be permitted access to Friday night’s party.
· Saturday/Saturday night – Chill Cowboy Country Club will meet on the Skyline Rooftop of Hotel Valley Ho for spectacular views and special performances by country superstars Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Chase Rice and Whitney Miller. Additional country stars, athletes and celebrities will be appearing throughout the day.
· Sunday/Gameday – Tronic House will host the biggest and best watch party in town with an all-day brunch with open bar for members to enjoy the game in style and comfort. With special guests, announcements and giveaways, this exclusive event is the best setting to watch the Big Game.
Activities taking place inside and outside the Tronic House all weekend long include:
In The Yards – Free & Open To The Public:
· One-of-a-Kind Sager Strong Bentley signings by celebrities and legends to be displayed in tribute to the late sportscaster Craig Sager. The special edition Bentley, an ode to Sager and his wildly colorful sportscoats will collect athlete and celebrity autographs during the Tronic House weekend with proceeds from a post-auction of the Bentley to benefit Sager Strong Foundation and cancer research. In addition, Bentley will be providing transportation
· 23+Me activation
· Photo moments
· Free swag & Games
· Multiple food, apparel and merchandise vendors to add to the Big Game festivities
In The Tronic House – Available By Membership
· Opportunity to win two (2) BIG GAME tickets for Sunday’s game featuring the Chiefs and Eagles
· Free food including incredible BBQ by top pitmasters, such as:
o John Bates (Interstellar BBQ)
o Brendan Lamb (Pitco)
o Bruce Kalman (James Beard nominated chef from Soulbelly)
o Mark Black (Terry Blacks)
o Michael Wyont (Flores Tortillas)
o The BBQ Daddy - BBQ Brawl
o Burt Bakman (Slab formerly Trudy’s Underground BBQ)
o Leonardo Botello (Truth BBQ)
o Bill Dumas (Sausage Sensei)
· Open Bar
· True Co. tattoo parlor
· Massages
· Recovery Bar presented by Strong Coffee featuring coffee cocktails, cold plunges, IVs (Saturday & Sunday)
To purchase a membership for the individual nights or the entire weekend of Tronic House, please visit: www.tronichouse.xyz
“We are excited to bring The Tronic House to the Big Game weekend in Scottsdale, and know this will be the hottest spot in town, as our event is unique and different from every other Big Game weekend party,” said Travis McElroy, CEO of Tronic. “With three days to celebrate football, all sports, music, and technology, and bring it all together in one location with legendary food and special performances, we believe Tronic House will be the place everyone in greater Phoenix will want to be. We also believe that Web3 brand communities will be a huge part of large events like the Big Game, both now and in the future, this technology evolves and delivers better human and brand experiences enabled through Web3 membership and loyalty.”
About Tronic
Tronic delivers Web3 technology infrastructure for payments, membership, loyalty and Web3-ownable rewards for enterprise brands seeking deeper connections, higher engagement and value delivery with their customers and community. Web3 membership is the future. Explore what Web3 ownable membership and loyalty can do for your enterprise at www.tronic.app
Media Contacts:
Steve Webster Brynn Wheeler
CMPR CMPR
(310) 872-6088 (303) 378-1808
stevewebster@cmpr.net brynn@cmpr.net
