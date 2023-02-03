Equator Announces Release of Can Refrigerator Throughout Canada

Can Refrigerator

Designed to be freestanding or built-in, this small and mighty refrigerator can perfectly chill up to 46 cans at one time.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of their best selling 1.4 cu.ft Can Refrigerator in Canada. As an already popular appliance in their American market, the company is confident that the refrigerator will also be a hit among their Canadian customers. Equipped with the ability to store 46 cans at one time, its sleek design is a favorite choice among those searching for a compact cooling solution for their game room, bar, dorm, RV, garage, and beyond.

“After experiencing so much success with this can refrigerator in our U.S. market, we’re excited to make the BR 140 model available throughout Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances.

Despite its small size, the Equator 1.4 cu.ft Beverage Cooler BR 140 is packed with some of the latest industry leading features. Measuring 17.32 x 25 x 15 (HxWxD in inches), it is compact enough to fit into almost any space, yet large enough to hold between 40 and 46 cans. Using the exterior electronic temperature control and LED display, easily set the interior temperature between 34°F and 50°F with the touch of a button.

The BR 140 model is powered with energy efficient compressor cooling, making it a great choice for individuals looking to conserve as much energy as possible. Other noteworthy aspects of this appliance’s design is its stainless steel handle, freestanding/built-in configuration capabilities, and its single temperature zone. Owners also appreciate the BR 140 model’s anti-UV glass (which protects the interior contents from the harmful effects of the sun), steel wire shelving, ETL certification, and a bright interior LED light.

The Equator 1.4 cu.ft Beverage Refrigerator BR 140 comes with a one year warranty of parts and labor and currently retails for $659. It is available through appliance retailers across Canada.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.