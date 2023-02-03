Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,754 in the last 365 days.

WELCOME TO FEMALE EXPLORERS

Female Explorers

Female Explorers

Female Explorers logo

Female Explorers logo

Stephanie Neuer

Stephanie Neuer

FEMALE EXPLORERS - a collection of female-only group trips and a community where women share travel tips and experiences.

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEMALE EXPLORERS was initiated by Stephanie Neuer, a German national, ex-pat since her University years, and passionate about nature, wildlife, culture, gastronomy, authenticity, sustainability and so much more. She started traveling the world at a young age and eventually her own Travel Company, SCN Travel&More, based in Dubai.

" I have observed that many women don't travel as much as they would want for a variety of reasons, such as being single, mates lacking time to travel, being a multitasking working mum in need to go on OFF mode, etc."
Truth is that traveling alone can be scary (especially for a woman), boring, complex and /or expensive (especially if you are planning an itinerary).
FEMALE EXPLORERS offers a great alternative - a constantly evolving collection of trips made by women, for women - because as a group, it’s funnier and it's wonderful to meet new people!

 Small female-only group tours to selected destinations and experiences off the beaten path.
 Lead by a female specialist - Safety is a top priority.
 Supporting female-led businesses and actions to empower women

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND CONTACT:
http://WWW.FEMALE-EXPLORERS.COM
STEPHANIE.NEUER@TRAVELCOUNSELLORS.AE
+971 56 5098 405

Stephanie Neuer
Travel Counsellors
+971 565098405
stephanie.neuer@travelcounsellors.ae
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

WELCOME TO FEMALE EXPLORERS

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.