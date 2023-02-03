WELCOME TO FEMALE EXPLORERS
FEMALE EXPLORERS - a collection of female-only group trips and a community where women share travel tips and experiences.DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEMALE EXPLORERS was initiated by Stephanie Neuer, a German national, ex-pat since her University years, and passionate about nature, wildlife, culture, gastronomy, authenticity, sustainability and so much more. She started traveling the world at a young age and eventually her own Travel Company, SCN Travel&More, based in Dubai.
" I have observed that many women don't travel as much as they would want for a variety of reasons, such as being single, mates lacking time to travel, being a multitasking working mum in need to go on OFF mode, etc."
Truth is that traveling alone can be scary (especially for a woman), boring, complex and /or expensive (especially if you are planning an itinerary).
FEMALE EXPLORERS offers a great alternative - a constantly evolving collection of trips made by women, for women - because as a group, it’s funnier and it's wonderful to meet new people!
Small female-only group tours to selected destinations and experiences off the beaten path.
Lead by a female specialist - Safety is a top priority.
Supporting female-led businesses and actions to empower women
