New Way to Save at Stores Coming Soon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesCouponsCodes, a platform to help people save money, is expected to launch this upcoming spring. The platform will be available online and on mobile devices. Brianne Talocka, reporter who’s worked for FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates, and co-founder of Moneymeta, purchased the domain salescouponscodes.com in 2022 with the goal of turning it into a money saving tool. SalesCouponsCodes will let people know about sales at different stores, and savings available on different brands and products.

People will be able to sign up using their email address or phone number on salescouponscodes.com, and from there they can receive email or text messages letting them know when discounts at different stores and on different brands are available. If people do not want to receive email or text alerts, then they can still use the SalesCouponsCodes platform as a resource for information about discounts and savings, by visiting salescouponscodes.com on their computer, tablet, or mobile device, and scrolling through the list of savings options listed. The objective is to provide information about discounts on stores and brands, as well as discounts on individual products, like handbags, jewelry, furniture, appliances, electronics, decorations, etc.

