UC Funds New Construction Multifamily in DC/Baltimore Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Funds $20 million first mortgage for a 60-unit ground up multifamily development in the Washington DC /Baltimore Market. The project includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. This transaction highlights UC Funds’ certainty of execution and entrepreneurial approach to capital solutions.

“This loan demonstrates our commitment to being an aggressive financial ally even during the most uncertain economies. We have literally provided billions in the mid Atlantic over the years. We underwrote the sponsor's vision for this niche rental market with growing demand.” said Daniel Palmier Founder and CEO of UC Funds.

UC Funds sees market opportunities where others don’t. In December, UC Funds closed a $37 million capital solution for an adaptive reuse project in downtown Atlanta. In October, UC Funds closed a $38 million acquisition and renovation of a 232-unit multifamily townhome community in Jacksonville, Florida, stepping in when the prior lender pulled back. These transaction champions one of our core promises: certainty of execution.