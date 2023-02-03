Dallas Network Services Announces Acquisition by The 20 MSP

DFW-based Managed Service Provider Acquired by Rapidly Growing National MSP

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas Network Services (DNS) today announced its acquisition by The 20 MSP, a leading managed service provider with offices nationwide.

Dallas Network Services is a managed service provider based out of Addison, TX. The organization has experienced steady growth over the past several years and boasts a proven track record of client success and satisfaction.

As a member of The 20's growth platform, Dallas Network Services has benefitted from The 20's business model, leveraging it to drive growth, enhance service offerings, and become a leading MSP in the Dallas area.

With this acquisition, The 20 MSP and DNS seek to build on their preexisting partnership, remain on a rapid growth trajectory, and develop new, higher-value offerings for their collective client base.

"We are excited to be at this stage in our company's growth and view it as a continuation of a successful partnership," said Bill Butler, CEO of Dallas Network Services. "DNS has succeeded by being a dedicated partner to small and medium-sized businesses, providing them with innovative technology to help them succeed. As The 20 MSP, we can now offer our clients even more advanced IT solutions and support, enabling them to excel in their industries," Butler added.

"Dallas Network Services is an outstanding MSP that we have had the pleasure of collaborating with through our group," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Their dedication to providing exceptional service and going above and beyond to ensure client success makes us confident that this acquisition will allow us to provide even better support and a wider range of services to our collective client base. We are proud to welcome this skilled and driven team to The 20 MSP family."

This acquisition by The 20 MSP expands the company's national footprint and continues an aggressive growth plan that reflects the vigorous consolidation activity across the MSP industry. The 20 MSP has more acquisitions lined up in the coming months.

"This is an exciting step forward in our growth journey, but it's one of many we plan on taking," said Conkle.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com

About Dallas Network Services

DNS was founded in 1999 in Dallas, Texas. We specialize in serving small businesses by providing cost-effective and adaptable IT solutions to meet their ever-changing technology needs. Our mission is to offer routine outsourced IT services and comprehensive project-based support to small businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and surrounding markets. By working with DNS, small businesses can access enterprise-level service at a small business price. Our services include installing and maintaining network infrastructure such as firewalls, routers, switches, servers, printers, email systems, virus protection, and desktop hardware and software, as well as cloud services. We also offer network integration and upgrades, assistance with Voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, voice and data cabling, and project management. DNS provides a full range of services that one would expect from a large enterprise-level business.

