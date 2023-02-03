Saia Reports Fourth Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. SAIA, a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.65 compared to $2.76 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year diluted earnings per share were $13.40 in 2022 compared to $9.48 in 2021.



Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue was $655.7 million, a 6.3% increase

Operating income was $92.7 million, a 4.8% decrease

Operating ratio of 85.9% compared to 84.2%

LTL shipments per workday decreased 8.2%

LTL tonnage per workday decreased 7.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 14.3%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 15.0% to $364.44



Full Year 2022 Results Compared to Full Year 2021 Results

Revenue was $2.8 billion, a 22.0% increase

Operating income was $470.5 million, a 40.4% increase

Operating ratio of 83.1% compared to 85.4%

LTL shipments per workday decreased 0.8%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 0.9%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 19.4%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 21.5% to $351.27



"Fourth quarter results were impacted by slowing volumes throughout the quarter and December tonnage per day was down 13.2%. Despite this softer freight environment, revenue grew by 6.3% and was a fourth quarter record. Revenue per shipment grew by 15% in the quarter, benefitting from solid pricing activity as well as increased fuel surcharge revenue versus the prior year," stated Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe.

"Stepping back and looking at full-year results, it was another successful year for our company as we grew revenue by 22% and operating income by more than 40%. We opened 11 additional terminals this past year and have developed a robust pipeline of more than 30 properties to support additional openings in the years to come," continued Holzgrefe. "Our expansion efforts are at the core of our strategy to enhance customer service and extend our high quality service offering into more communities where our customers do business and where we can offer quality LTL service to new customers. We are taking a measured approach to expansion in 2023 with five terminal openings scheduled for the first half and will be opportunistic with openings beyond those," concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, "after another record year of financial performance, including a record full year operating ratio of 83.1%, our balance sheet positions us well for the inherent cyclicality we are facing in the industrial economy this year. With more than $187 million cash on hand at the end of the year, we feel good about our ability to continue to

invest in our fleet, technology, properties and our people in 2023."

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with $187.4 million of cash on hand and total debt of $31.0 million, which compares to $106.6 million of cash on hand and total debt of $50.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Net capital expenditures were $365.5 million in 2022, compared to $277.3 million in net capital expenditures in 2021. In 2023, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be in excess of $400 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. SAIA offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $187,390 $106,588 Accounts receivable, net 290,306 276,755 Prepaid expenses and other 53,190 32,912 Total current assets 530,886 416,255 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 2,478,824 2,144,528 Less: accumulated depreciation 996,204 864,074 Net property and equipment 1,482,620 1,280,454 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 120,455 107,781 OTHER ASSETS 40,749 40,760 Total assets $2,174,710 $1,845,250 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $99,792 $114,010 Wages and employees' benefits 66,684 73,109 Other current liabilities 68,165 93,268 Current portion of long-term debt 14,519 19,396 Current portion of operating lease liability 24,925 21,565 Total current liabilities 274,085 321,348 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 16,489 31,008 Operating lease liability, less current portion 98,581 88,409 Deferred income taxes 145,771 124,137 Claims, insurance and other 60,443 60,015 Total other liabilities 321,284 303,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 277,366 274,633 Deferred compensation trust (5,248) (4,101) Retained earnings 1,307,197 949,775 Total stockholders' equity 1,579,341 1,220,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,174,710 $1,845,250





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Years 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUE $655,726 $617,081 $2,792,057 $2,288,704 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 287,777 273,393 1,169,539 1,063,703 Purchased transportation 60,377 70,005 315,896 249,710 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 144,694 107,505 558,456 381,904 Operating taxes and licenses 15,011 15,626 63,824 59,095 Claims and insurance 15,661 17,019 56,601 61,345 Depreciation and amortization 39,625 35,927 157,203 141,700 Operating (gains) losses, net (110) 221 50 (3,894) Total operating expenses 563,035 519,696 2,321,569 1,953,563 OPERATING INCOME 92,691 97,385 470,488 335,141 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 670 749 2,611 3,212 Other, net (1,243) (297) (171) (844) Nonoperating expenses, net (573) 452 2,440 2,368 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 93,264 96,933 468,048 332,773 Income tax expense 22,402 23,172 110,626 79,538 NET INCOME $70,862 $73,761 $357,422 $253,235 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,561 26,336 26,520 26,322 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,691 26,734 26,674 26,707 Basic earnings per share $2.67 $2.80 $13.48 $9.62 Diluted earnings per share $2.65 $2.76 $13.40 $9.48





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Years 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $473,026 $382,592 Net cash provided by operating activities 473,026 382,592 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (367,429) (285,746) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,917 8,398 Other – (500) Net cash used in investing activities (365,512) (277,848) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – – Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,511 3,678 Shares withheld for taxes (11,752) (6,571) Other financing activity (19,471) (20,571) Net cash used in financing activities (26,712) (23,464) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 80,802 81,280 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 106,588 25,308 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $187,390 $106,588





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Workdays 61 61 Operating ratio 85.9% 84.2% LTL tonnage (1) 1,243 1,346 (7.7) 20.37 22.07 (7.7) LTL shipments (1) 1,734 1,888 (8.2) 28.43 30.96 (8.2) LTL revenue/cwt. $25.42 $22.24 14.3 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $20.11 $18.89 6.5 LTL revenue/shipment $364.44 $317.04 15.0 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $288.34 $269.30 7.1 LTL pounds/shipment 1,433 1,426 0.5 LTL length of haul (2) 892 924 (3.5) (1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.



