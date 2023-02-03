JFS Named Best Place to Work 2022 by Pittsburgh Business Times

Wealth management firm recognized in Best Places to Work Small Company Category

HERMITAGE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is delighted to announce that it has been named on Pittsburgh Business Times' Best Places to Work ranking for 2022. JFS ranked alongside 33 firms in the small companies category based on the number of employees working in western Pennsylvania.

"We are delighted to be honored by Pittsburgh Business Times," said Robert Jazwinski, CPA/PFS, CFP®, President and Managing Partner of JFS Wealth Advisors. "This award is particularly special as it is judged on an employee survey and is a recognition of our employee-centered culture where we encourage growth and development in a supportive teamwork environment."

A team of nine employees from JFS, led by Managing Partner, Louis V. Colella, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CEPA™ were thrilled to attend The Pittsburgh Business Times' awards luncheon to celebrate all of the Best Places to Work 2022 members. This event took place on January 19, 2023, at the Rivers Casino Events Center. Pittsburgh Business Times' Best Places to Work 2022 list is judged based on an online employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey questions range across topics that include employee satisfaction, salary satisfaction and attitudes toward management. Companies are divided into four categories based on the number of employees working in western Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Business Times is part of The Business Journals providing comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional, and national perspective. The Business Journals have an audience of over 10 million people reached via 44 websites, 64 publications and over 700 annual industry-leading events. Compensation was provided to obtain or use this rating.

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: bit.ly/JFSFullDisclosures

