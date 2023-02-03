India Carbon Black Market Report 2022: Market is Anticipated to Grow Significantly through 2028 - Specialty Will Continue to Be a Key Grade

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Carbon Black Market, By Type (Acetylene black, Channel black, Furnace black, Lamp black, Other), By Grade (Specialty, Commodity), By Application (Tire, Industrial Rubber, Plastic, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Carbon Black market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the expansion of the Indian packaging market for food packaging, industrial film, lamination, carrier bags, and high-quality protective packaging.

Due to its ability to combine with additives, elastomers, or binding agents to create ever smarter, more environmentally friendly high-end goods, carbon black is employed in a range of sectors. Moreover, demand for industrial rubber as in conveyor belts and Hose pipes, is anticipated to positively influence carbon black demand in India during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from printing, coatings, toners, and others are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth.

Rising Demand from the Rubber Industry

The demand from the construction, automobile, electronics, consumer products, and other industries is driving up demand in the rubber business, which is expanding quickly. Wires and cables, tires, hoses, air springs, windows and doors, belts, gaskets, and other items are all made in large part in these industries using rubber products. As a filler to strengthen and improve its physical properties, carbon black is a component of almost all rubber compounds.

Additionally, it helps rubber to vulcanize and enhance its volume. On top of that, it transmits heat away from the tread and belt region of tires. As a result, rubber goods have longer lifespans. The inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses of tires all have substantial additions.

The market will be driven throughout the projected period by rising product acceptance of rubber goods and the tire industry's fast expansion.

Demand For Manufacturing of Plastic Goods

The substance is primarily utilized as a conductive filler, pigment, and particle-reinforcing agent in plastics. Due to its excellent strength, thermal conductivity, and antistatic qualities, it serves as a filler in the production of several plastic items, including pipes, films, stretch wraps, containers for photography, and industrial bags.

They also function as UV light absorbers, which help shield plastic from fading, chalking, discoloration, and cracking. These are a few aspects that are raising product usage in the production of plastic goods and are predicted to drive market expansion.

Specialty Will Continue to Be a Key Grade

The specialty grade carbon black was in high demand in the market. Specialty carbon black high-grade refined carbon black is manufactured from a different process. Regarding the preparation, hydrocarbon is burned in a limited air supply, forming special-grade carbon black. In addition, utilized in pigmenting, UV stabilizing, and as conductive agents, results to drive the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Epsilon Carbon will be investing USD 0.675 million to almost double its plant capacity with an eye on a podium position in the Indian market regarding the manufacturing scale.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PCBL) is to pump about USD 1.78-19.17 million over the next two years on capacity expansion, according to the announcement in August 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the India carbon black market.

Birla Carbon India Private Limited

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Vizag Chemical International

Himadari Speciality Chemical Limited

Ralson Carbon Black Ltd.

Continental Carbon India Ltd.

Atlas Organics Private Limited

Epsilon Carbon Private Limited

Amgeen Minerals

Finster Black Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends

4. Voice of Customer

5. India Carbon Black Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Acetylene black, Channel black, Furnace black, Lamp black, Other)

5.2.2. By Grade (Specialty, Commodity)

5.2.3. By Application (Tire, Industrial Rubber, Plastic, Others)

5.2.4. By Region (North, East, West, South)

5.2.5. By Company (2022)

5.3. Market Map

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Grade

5.3.3. By Application

5.3.4. By Region

6. North India Carbon Black Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Grade

6.2.3. By Application

7. East India Carbon Black Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Grade

7.2.3. By Application

8. West India Carbon Black Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Grade

8.2.3. By Application

9. South India Carbon Black Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Grade

9.2.3. By Application

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.2. Product Launches

11.3. Recent Developments

12. Pricing Analysis

13. India Carbon Black Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1. Competition in the Industry

14.2. Potential of New Entrants

14.3. Power of Suppliers

14.4. Power of Customers

14.5. Threat of Substitute Products

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Business Overview

15.2. Product Offerings

15.3. Recent Developments

15.4. Financials (In Case of Listed Companies)

15.5. Key Personnel

15.6. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggye8c-carbon?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900