FileHold Systems Offer Custom Features to Help Businesses Setup Paperless Office

FileHold Systems, a popular Electronic Document Management System provides a range of features to improve user's experience. FileHold is an easy-to-use and simple-to-install software that can be installed on a server, a private cloud, or on the FileHold Cloud. This document management software is widely used by businesses that want to set up a paperless work environment. This comprehensive software is packed with multiple features and enables users to search and find documents instantly.

FileHold software comes with different features - standard, optional, and custom features. Businesses can choose features that suit their specific needs for creating a paperless office. The Standard Features of the software include searching, version control, audit logging and tracking, e-forms, calendars, Document Tagging or Metadata Capture, web access, document linking, Microsoft Office Integration, and more. Implementing FileHold throughout the organization is the best way to get rid of piles of paper documents that fill up cabinets and take up desk space. Depending on the business’s needs, companies can also get additional/ optional features such as Print-to-FileHold, Adobe Electronic Signature Integration, Workflow, Microsoft Active Directory Integration, FastFind, Enhanced Document Repository, Courier Secure Document Sharing, Level 2 and 3 Document Viewers, etc.

A customer care professional at FileHold said, “FileHold is designed to meet the document management needs of all types of businesses. We have added several features to provide users with safe and controlled access to documents and streamline their daily workflows. Besides standard and optional features, there are custom features like auto-filing, language localization, third-party integration, and rebranding. The localization feature is added to support languages other than English. Adding the re-branding feature to the document management software allows users to change the look and feel of the interface by customizing color schemes and changing logos. Rebranding ensures that document management software represents the business’s own brand.”

FileHold is a comprehensive software that stores information in an organized, searchable electronic library. From basic to advanced features, the system provides an unparalleled user experience.

FileHold Systems Inc. is a Canada-based company that has developed a highly scalable document management solution. This Electronic Document Management software provides a paperless solution for small, medium, and large enterprises.

