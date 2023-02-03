Time to travel to Cornwall UK with Dacey's Cornish tours
Weak pound makes its the perfect time to head to Cornwall with Dacey's Cornish toursUSA , February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weak Position of the Pound Makes It the Perfect Time to Visit Cornwall, UK
Summary: With the US dollar strong against the British pound, it's the ideal time for Americans to visit the UK. Dacey's Cornish Tours offers personal tours of the beautiful English county of Cornwall.
Cornwall, England – Travelers have never been able to get more for their money when buying British pounds. For Americans, now is a great time to visit the UK and specifically the English county of Cornwall.
For many years, one US dollar has been worth less than one pound. However, since late 2022, the dollar has strengthened against the pound and has reached over a pound in value. Anyone planning to visit the UK is in an excellent financial position to do so now, as they will be able to exchange more pounds for their dollars. Dacey's Cornish Tours promotes Cornwall as the place to go.
Affordable and exciting tours of the English county are offered by the company. Cornwall is a region rich with culture, history, and much more, and Dacey's Cornish Tours provides expertise and experience. Tour participants can explore stunning towns like St Ives and Port Isaac, take in the history of sites such as King Arthur's castle, and marvel at the impressive botanical wonder that is the Eden Project. The incredibly scenic tour through the historic county aims to provide an experience like no other, with incredible scenery and plenty of things to do along the way.
Dacey's Cornish Tours offers various opportunities for outdoor activities for those looking for adventure too. These include hiking on the world-renowned Southwest coastal path and visiting one of Cornwall's many beautiful beaches. Guests also get the chance to experience traditional English cuisine or more modern fare, with award-winning restaurants found throughout the county.
The weakness of the pound makes now the right time to visit Cornwall and experience the best that the region has to offer. Dacey's Cornish Tours offers two tour itineraries, each providing memorable experiences over 7 days. As escorted tours, each one is tailored to suit every individual guest, with personal experiences such as activities and dinner reservations arranged by Dacey himself. Group transport and an organized itinerary take the stress out of traveling and hand-picked hotels provide comfortable, characterful places to stay. Flexibility is built into the tours so that every guest can have an experience that they won't forget.
About Dacey's Cornish Tours
Dacey's Cornish Tours is owned by David Warner. A native of England, he lives in the Twin Cities with his family but still personally escorts all tours himself. The company has been making Cornish dreams come true since 2013 and offers small personal tours with a maximum of 14 guests for any one tour.
For more information, visit the Dacey's Cornish Tours website at https://www.daceyscornishtours.com. Get in touch with David Warner with press enquiries by calling +1 (651) 484 4689m emailing daceytours@gmail.com or writing to 687 Hoyt Ave W, St Paul, MN 55117, USA.
