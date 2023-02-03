Delhi-NCR based IT company 'Techdost' launched a new product 'Vedmarg', a cloud based school ERP software
Delhi-NCR-based Software Provider Company named 'Techdost' has released their subsidiary product i.e. 'Vedmarg' - Cloud-based School ERP Software.MEERUT, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meerut-based tech giant 'Techdost Services Pvt. Ltd.' introduced the cloud-based school ERP software, 'Vedmarg'. The product was launched under the guidance of Mr. Shani Deshwal, Mr. Amit Kumar, and Mr. Mohit Rana.
Vedmarg is cloud-enabled school management software that aims to facilitate complex administrative operations of educational institutions. The software is integrated with 80+ modules (from registration to admission, fee management, attendance, online exams, quizzes, transfer certificates, etc.) to enhance the activity workflow of schools and colleges.
Shani Deshwal, Founder & CEO, Vedmarg said, “I believe that if we integrate advanced engineering with intelligence, it can do wonders for human beings. After being in the IT sector for almost six years, I have observed There is a lot of development with technology in other sectors, but the education sector is still far behind especially the small and middle-class schools. These schools are still dependent on manual systems for their routine work."
He also added, “We know that there are various school ERPs in the market but all of them are out of date and do not meet the requirements of schools, colleges, and institutes. Here we have integrated 80+ modules and we aim to make every Month 1 module be added."
Amit Kumar, Director at Techdost, elaborated, “Apart from easing the administrative tasks of the school, our aim was to create a platform that caters to the core needs of the students. This is the main reason why we have integrated online quizzes, study material, and video lectures to make the students potentially stronger as far as academics are concerned. Along with this, the platform enables the students to communicate directly with the subject teachers to clear their doubts."
Amit Kumar added, "Lastly, teachers and parents are the main stakeholders of any institution which often gets neglected. But, we can assure you that Vedmarg will also help them a lot in relieving them from stress and pressure."
In short, Amit said that the Vedmarg school ERP would cover 360° aspects of an educational institution. From handling important managerial activities to providing ample support to students, teachers, and parents.
Currently, Vedmarg is available with a 1-month free trial for the session 2023-24 and any school can get this offer by visiting www.vedmarg.com, Vedmarg has a dedicated team for onboarding new schools, support, and development of new modules and features.
About TECHDOST Services Pvt. Limited
TechDost was founded in 2017 by Mr. Shani Deshwal. In the last 5 years of success, the company has had many big organizations like KIA, Honda, Suzuki, Adda52, RMGOE, DAV Cent School, K.N. Modi Foundation, Nelco Sports, Renani Jewels, Anand Hospital, and many more. Techdost received 4 awards for its excellence and quality services at GECL Awards-2021 by LWT.
Visit us at https://vedmarg.com to get all the details.
Shani Deshwal
TechDost Services Pvt Ltd
+91 7500996633
shani@techdost.com
