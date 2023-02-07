Mintec completes third IOSCO accreditation for proprietary agri-food commodity prices.

Mintec IOSCO Assurance 3rd Year Urner Barry & FeedInfo Iosco Assurance 2nd Year (Click to enlarge the list of IOSCO assured Mintec Benchmark Prices)

Mintec and newly acquired Urner Barry and Feedinfo complete the latest IOSCO accreditation for proprietary agri-food commodity prices.

Mintec is proud to have successfully completed its third IOSCO audit. The accreditation, and recent acquisition of AgriBriefing, cements Mintec as the largest food-focused IOSCO assured PRA.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec is proud to announce the third successful completion of an independent review of its proprietary food ingredient and agricultural commodity price assessment process. The IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions) review encompassed 21 key benchmark price assessments to receive the Type 2 IOSCO assurance across plant proteins, nuts, oils, spices, softs, meats and dairy.

Urner Barry, newly combined with Mintec to form the largest agri-food PRA, is also proud to achieve third-party assurance of IOSCO Type 2 compliance for key benchmark price assessments. Furthermore, Urner Barry announced Type 1 assurance on an expanded list of benchmark items, including protein, seafood and eggs.

Additionally, Feedinfo, now also part of Mintec, had its price assessment process independently verified for the second consecutive year and achieved the gold standard Type 2 assurance for amino acid and vitamin price indices globally. Ten amino acid and vitamin price indices were tested across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said, "Mintec is proud to have successfully completed its third IOSCO audit. The second successive IOSCO assurance reflects our ongoing commitment to run our business with integrity and the highest standards of governance. The accreditation, along with the recent acquisition of AgriBriefing and its brands, including Urner Barry and Feedinfo, cements Mintec as the largest food-focused IOSCO-assured PRA."

The BDO review was undertaken to meet IOSCO's recommendation that PRAs engage an external auditor to review and report on their adherence to its stated methodology criteria and the requirements of the IOSCO PRA Principles. The review included a comprehensive evaluation of Mintec's documentation relating to its proprietary pricing processes for assessing market prices for food ingredients and agricultural commodities.

IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world's securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for Price Reporting Agencies (PRA). IOSCO's PRA principles ensure the governance and integrity of the price assessment process and provide users with reliable benchmark prices. Together, Mintec, Urner Barry, and Feedinfo are proud to receive this latest testament which reaffirms their commitment to excellence in price reporting and market intelligence.

Marcel Goldenberg, Director of Commodity Insights at Mintec, added, "Our Mintec Benchmark Prices [MBP] have established themselves as the go-to pricing Benchmark in the food-commodity world. Our rigorous assessment methodology and the market-leading number of IOSCO-assured assessments allow for risk management opportunities in the food-commodity community that were previously unserved by existing financial instruments. This is underlined by the strong interest from the risk management industry to use Mintec Benchmark Prices as the basis of their contracts."

The review encompassed 21 prices that received Type 2 IOSCO assurance across plant proteins, nuts, oils, spices, softs, meats and dairy (Click to enlarge the list of IOSCO assured Mintec Benchmark Prices).



About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest agri-food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our innovative SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers proprietary market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and solutions empower our customers to understand prices better, analyze their spending, and negotiate confidently with suppliers.

We operate from offices in the U.K., U.S., Denmark, and France.

About Urner Barry

Urner Barry is the leading provider of actionable intelligence to stakeholders in the poultry, egg, meat, seafood, plant protein and related segments of the food industry. The business operates from Toms River, New Jersey. For over 160 years, Urner Barry's distinguished team of trusted market experts, data scientists, and economists has been relied on to provide our client base with independent and comprehensive market coverage.

Price history, in-depth analysis of key market drivers, import and export trade data and global news are all available as services. Urner Barry provides the data that helps feed the world.

Feedinfo

Feedinfo is the animal nutrition & feed sector's favourite intelligence service

Designed for feed additive producers, feed manufacturers, integrators and other organisations within animal nutrition, Feedinfo offers the tools needed to make even more informed negotiations, make better supply chain and investment decisions, develop their products, and much more.

With a sophisticated (and the industry's only IOSCO-compliant) feed additives price reporting service, the fastest and most in depth news and insight coverage in the industry, and the most extensive source of scientific information curated exclusively for the animal nutrition sector; Feedinfo gives you the tools you need, in one place.

About AgriBriefing

AgriBriefing is the world's most trusted source of agribusiness intelligence and the leading global provider of agricultural commodity pricing benchmarks, analytics, and market data.

The company provides businesses at every stage of the global supply chain with the benchmark prices, market data, and supply and demand forecasts they need to plan, manage risk, and enhance their ROI.

We provide proprietary data and intelligence on the estimated US$5tn global trade in agricultural commodities, food, and biofuel - a dynamic and under-served market segment with a great growth potential.

We operate from offices in London, Île-de-France, Toulouse, and Toms River, New Jersey.

