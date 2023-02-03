Avere Beauty Offers Pain-Free MotusAZ+ Laser Hair Reduction at Its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville

The latest hair removal laser process is ultra-efficient and pain-free.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people talk about “the latest” effective laser for hair removal, they are probably talking about MotusAZ+.

So, it’s exciting news that Avere Beauty, respected for the latest aesthetic treatments, techniques, and products, now offers the popular MotusAZ+ Laser Hair Reduction at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville.

There are important reasons, other than “the latest” and “newest,” why the MotusAZ+ with Moveo is so effective and popular.

“It is a superior and state of the art, multi-functional laser device,” says Avere Beauty COO, Frank Udavcak. “Not only for laser hair removal but also for minimizing the appearance of sun damage, age spots, and other skin revitalization, to create a premium patient experience.”

Usually, laser hair removal directs an ultra-high-powered, quick ray of light to heat melanin in the skin. While the moisture in the hair molecule rapidly heats up and ruptures the follicle, preventing hair regrowth. Unfortunately, sometimes there is some pain involved.

A key difference from conventional laser hair removal in Pittsburgh is that the MotusAZ+ with Moveo provides pain-free laser hair removal.

Udavcak explains that traditional laser hair removal devices deliver heat energy, which must pass through the top layers of skin to reach their target.

“Because pain receptors lie more superficially in the skin, we feel the pain when that energy is delivered.”

With the MotusAZ+ with Moveo, the laser’s heat energy is delivered directly to the target and dispersed under the skin, bypassing the pain receptors and eliminating pain.

With the pain-free MotusAZ+ laser hair reduction at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville, Avere Beauty continues to earn its superb reputation for up-to-date and skilled staff delivering the latest aesthetic treatments with maximum results.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

