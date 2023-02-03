Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,705 in the last 365 days.

Avere Beauty Offers Pain-Free MotusAZ+ Laser Hair Reduction at Its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville

The latest hair removal laser process is ultra-efficient and pain-free.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people talk about “the latest” effective laser for hair removal, they are probably talking about MotusAZ+.

So, it’s exciting news that Avere Beauty, respected for the latest aesthetic treatments, techniques, and products, now offers the popular MotusAZ+ Laser Hair Reduction at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville.

There are important reasons, other than “the latest” and “newest,” why the MotusAZ+ with Moveo is so effective and popular.

“It is a superior and state of the art, multi-functional laser device,” says Avere Beauty COO, Frank Udavcak. “Not only for laser hair removal but also for minimizing the appearance of sun damage, age spots, and other skin revitalization, to create a premium patient experience.”

Usually, laser hair removal directs an ultra-high-powered, quick ray of light to heat melanin in the skin. While the moisture in the hair molecule rapidly heats up and ruptures the follicle, preventing hair regrowth. Unfortunately, sometimes there is some pain involved.

A key difference from conventional laser hair removal in Pittsburgh is that the MotusAZ+ with Moveo provides pain-free laser hair removal.

Udavcak explains that traditional laser hair removal devices deliver heat energy, which must pass through the top layers of skin to reach their target.

“Because pain receptors lie more superficially in the skin, we feel the pain when that energy is delivered.”

With the MotusAZ+ with Moveo, the laser’s heat energy is delivered directly to the target and dispersed under the skin, bypassing the pain receptors and eliminating pain.

With the pain-free MotusAZ+ laser hair reduction at its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville, Avere Beauty continues to earn its superb reputation for up-to-date and skilled staff delivering the latest aesthetic treatments with maximum results.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:
3453 Butler Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
United States

Murrysville Location:
5100 Old William Penn Highway
STE 3
Export, PA 15632
United States

Frank Udavcak
Avere Beauty
+1 949-424-8240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Avere Beauty Offers Pain-Free MotusAZ+ Laser Hair Reduction at Its MedSpas in Pittsburgh and Murrysville

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.