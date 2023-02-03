Magicycle Deer - The First Full Suspension Ebike SUV in the US
Magicycle launched a Livestream to announce the release of its first full-suspension electric mountain bikeONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb 1st, 2023 8:00 AM PST, Magicycle launched a Livestream to announce the release of its first full-suspension electric mountain bike that shows a technological breakthrough from the Magicycle design team.
This Livestream is arguably the best one that Magicycle has ever put out. With a bunch of accessory giveaways and the top prize, which is a Magicycle Deer free of charge, Magicycle got thousands of viewers watching their 2023 New Product Launch Livestream.
There is no doubt that the Magicycle Deer was the biggest highlight during those 2.5 hours. Basically, it is the first full-suspension electric bike from Magicycle. For this fast-growing ebike brand, a full-suspension model is absolutely necessary as almost every electric bike brand makes full-suspension ebikes. The sales of full-suspension electric bikes have surged greatly around the globe.
The full suspension system on Deer is one of the most essential components. It ensures the consistency and performance of Magicycle Deer when it comes to riding off-road. Moreover, as both front and rear suspensions are hydraulic, the capability of absorbing shocks and bumps is highly upgraded compared to regular suspension forks.
However, it is far from over if we are only talking about the full suspension system because Magicycle Deer serves as an ebike SUV in the US as well. Ebike SUV is relatively a new term to most ebike riders, even electric bike experts. It stands for an electric bike model combining several features that makes huge differences, including great power, long range, large load capacity, and off-road capability.
Magicycle Deer SUV ebike is a comprehensive ebike model. It has a 52V 20Ah large battery, which is really rare on the ebike market in terms of battery capacity. It can help riders get a long range between 60 - 80 miles. With such an ebike range, it is quite easy for riders to take a long trip by riding a Deer as it saves riders the trouble of frequent charging. The motor of this ebike SUV is 750W, but it can reach the maximum power output of 1100W. This is important for Magicycle Deer as it weighs 92.3 lbs. Without a powerful motor like this, it could be difficult for a heavy electric bike to work well, especially when it comes to climbing. Of course, the Magicycle design team has already taken this into consideration and made motors that are the best for an SUV ebike like Deer.
The rear rack of Deer is another highlight. Compared to many other ebike models, the rear rack on Deer is specially designed to be larger and longer. It aims to be another necessary factor that makes Deer the best ebike SUV. Also, the load capacity of Deer is incredibly 400 lbs. It not only helps riders carry far more stuff but also gives heavy riders more confidence to ride an electric bike freely like any other person.
Magicycle Deer is also equipped with fat tires and hydraulic disc brakes. So for riders who love to ride off-road, learn or improve their biking skills, Magicycle Deer could be a great choice by providing impressive off-road capability.
All of these features combine to make the Magicycle Deer an excellent and the first SUV ebike in the US. And definitely, the release of an SUV ebike is a great success and going to cause a stir in the electric bike market in the US.
Now Magicycle Deer Ebike SUV is priced at $2,699. For everyone who is still hesitating, Magicycle arranged a discount. With the code FH300, anyone can get $300. This offer is limited and we don’t know when it is over. So, before the offer ends, it is absolutely worth sending some visits to this Ebike SUV.
