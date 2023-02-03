Latest Edition of 5G Magazine Focused on Connectivity and Technology Trends by TeckNexus
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeckNexus, a leading network connectivity and technology publication, announces the release of its latest edition of 5G Magazine, focused on the Connectivity and Technology Trends for the next 2 to 5 years.
The magazine is a comprehensive guide to the future of technology, presenting a visual representation of over 150 global technology and connectivity trends identified through analysis of 60+ sources, including Amdocs, Analysys Mason, AWS, Business Insider, CCS Insights, Cisco, Deloitte, Economist Intelligence, Ericsson, EY, Forbes, Gartner, IBM, IDC, Nokia, Ookla, TechCrunch, and more.
With a forward-looking approach, the magazine features contributions from industry thought leaders, including Manish Mangal (Global Business Head for 5G & Network Services at Tech Mahindra), Adolfo Hernandez (Vice President of Amazon Web Services, Global Telecom Business Unit), Liron Ben Horin (Vice President of System Engineering at OneLayer), Sylwia Kechiche (Principal Industry Analyst at Ookla) and more.
The magazine covers a range of topics, from leading the industry to a future-proof network ecosystem to the top telco trends for 2023, mind-boggling technology advances, and trends defining telecommunications, media, and technology in a digital world.
TeckNexus also announces a new publication, "Future Connectivity," which provides a closer look at emerging technologies and trends related to connectivity. This edition is a must-read for anyone interested in staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing technology landscape.
"Technology advancements move fast, and at TeckNexus, we strive to bring our readers the latest information to help them make informed decisions for their businesses or individual needs," says Hema Kadia, Founder of TeckNexus. "We hope that this edition provides valuable insights into how emerging technologies may shape future networks and make 2023 and beyond even more exciting."
The latest edition of 5G Magazine, focused on Connectivity and Technology Trends, is now available to read for free on TeckNexus' website. For more information on how to feature your content in future editions, please contact sales@tecknexus.com.
About TeckNexus: At TeckNexus, we're all about network connectivity and emerging technologies. Our mission is to help next-gen technology vendors, service providers, and enterprises stay ahead of the curve by providing insightful publications, market intelligence, expert-led content creation, and advisory services.
Our 5G magazine and future connectivity publications provide a comprehensive guide to the latest trends and advancements in technology. With a focus on emerging trends and future networks, TeckNexus offers a unique perspective on how technology will shape the world in the years to come. View our past publications of 5G Magazines. We’re here to support those shaping the future of connectivity – so join us as we explore what’s next!
