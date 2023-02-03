mySecondTeacher’s “Jelajah Ilmu” served as digital platform partner at Acer Indonesia Education Summit 2023
SINGAPORE, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mySecondTeacher & Jelajah Ilmu successfully took one more step forward towards digitization of education in Indonesia at the Acer Edu Summit 2023. mySecondTeacher’s academic platform for Indonesia, “Jelajah Ilmu” is proud to have served as the digital academic delivery platform partner at the Acer Indonesia Education Summit 2023 held on 31 January 2023 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta. More than 4,000 participants joined the conference, which was delivered both in-person as well as online.
President Director of Acer Indonesia Herbet Ang and Ir. Suharti, MA, Ph.D., Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia in the excitement of the 2023 Acer Edu Summit
This Acer Edu Summit 2023: Transformation Towards World Class Education conference was held to assist all parties involved in Indonesian education in identifying answers to problems and outlining tactical strategies for the future transformation of school administration.
The Secretary General of The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Suharti, M.A., Ph.D, provided the opening remarks for the conference, which aimed to provide benefits for stakeholders in the world of Indonesian education with solutions to various challenges and mapping out strategic steps for transforming school management and academic delivery systems in the future. A team of international education experts from Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and Indonesia also provided various crucial insights from a global, regional and national scale, including how to form concrete strategies for the transformation of education in the future, especially for Indonesia.
Herbet Ang, President Director of Acer Indonesia, said, “Acer Edu Summit 2023 is Acer's initiative to support digital transformation in education through solutions and services in Indonesia. Acer focuses on improving HR quality through training and implements four pillars of transformation. We would also like to introduce "Jelajah Ilmu", a digital platform with learning content, and also provide certified hardware devices and cyber security services for data protection.”
At this event, Acer also signed a Memorandum of Understanding and formalized the collaboration with the Private College Consultative Body (BMPS). Through this collaboration, BMPS agreed to jointly encourage the acceleration of digital transformation for all foundations, educational institutions and schools under their auspices including implementing the Jelajah Ilmu digital learning solution.
Acer also announced the winners of the Acer Smart School Awards 2022, various other awards and support for national-level acceleration in Indonesia at the elementary, middle, high school and vocational levels to carry out digital technology transformation in their school education system.
Jelajah Ilmu is proud to have been chosen by Acer Indonesia to be their academic delivery platform of choice, and together, we seek to revolutionize the education sector in Indonesia. Our partnership has been highly successful thus far and we look forward to continuing this impactful collaboration for the betterment of education in Indonesia.
About Advanced Pedagogy (AP)
Advanced Pedagogy (AP) is an education technology company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by Cambridge University alumni Dr. Benson Soong and advised by Cambridge don Prof. Neil Mercer, AP works to improve school-based education using the technologies of education.
Best known for our mySecondTeacher (MST) platform which is multiple award-winning and franchised and licensed in countries like Nepal and Indonesia, AP is a statutory member of the Singapore Business Federation, which is Singapore’s apex business chamber.
About Acer Indonesia’s Acer for Education Program
Acer Indonesia started operations in 1998 and is now a major player in the Indonesian PC Industry. Acer recorded stable and positive growth in the Indonesian market, successfully becoming the No.1 brand in the laptop category for eight consecutive years and No.1 in PC category for seven consecutive years in Indonesia (IDC PC Tracker & Garters Inc). These achievements also place Acer as a laptop and PC brand the choice of Indonesian people, as proven by the various prestigious awards achieved by Acer, including Top Brand Award for 14 consecutive years, Indonesia Best Brand Award, No.1 Customer Service in Indonesia for the laptop category, Indonesian Customer Satisfaction Award for 11 consecutive years, including an international award as The Most Socially Devoted Brand on Facebook for Electronics Category in customer service through social media from www.socialbakers.com. Acer is committed to establishing borderless communication with consumers throughout Indonesia, which was realized through a network of after-sales services found at 110 locations in 90 cities and 36 provinces in Indonesia. Customers can contact Acer Contact Center with local rates on 1500-155, also 24 hours a day, via social media.
