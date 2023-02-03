Metal Deactivator Market Size to Boost US$1.5 billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in demand for Metal Deactivators in gasoline is fuelling which will act as a driver for the Metal Deactivator Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Metal Deactivator Market size is estimated to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. Metal deactivators, also known as metal deactivating agents are surface eating compounds that protect polymers from degradation through metal ions by deactivating these ions. Phenolic antioxidants that react with metal ions are called metal deactivators. These metal deactivators protect plastic substrates that are exposed to metals during application, usage and processing. They can also be used as oil or fuel additives, which prevent metals from destabilizing the fluids to which they are added. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metal Deactivator Market highlights the following areas



1. Increase in demand of metal deactivators in aviation industry owing to its superior properties is providing the substantial growth opportunities to the industry players in global metal deactivators market.



2. Metal deactivators are mostly used in wind turbines where it acts like a lubricant additive to counteract the catalytic effect of metals on corrosion and oxidation. Thus, the increased demand in wind turbine is fuelling the market growth.



3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of Metal deactivators with countries like China, Japan, and India and manufacturers like PetroChina, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and Bayer CropScience Ltd. respectively.

Segmental Analysis:

Copper held the largest share in the metal deactivator market and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period. Metal deactivators react with dissolved metals to prevent them from degrading fuels and lubricants. Copper ions act as reaction sites, speeding up auto-oxidation mechanisms in fuels and oils that lead to the formation of gums and deposits.

The Asia-Pacific accounts to a larger share of metal deactivators market in terms of production due to increased demand in end-use industries like textile, oil and gas and others. The automotive sector has mainly boomed the production of metal deactivators in Asia-Pacific.

Additives in gasoline play an important role in treatment of fuels aimed at improving their properties to meet required specifications. Additives in gasoline can be can be classified into subgroups of oxidants and metal deactivators. Metal deactivators are used to prevent metals present in gasoline like copper, iron or nickel from functioning as oxidation reaction catalysts.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metal Deactivator Industry are -

1. Du Pont

2. Afton Chemical Corporation

3. Mayzo Inc.

4. Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

5. Innospec Inc.

