Yesterday’s project – today’s modern enterprise

UZBEKISTAN, February 1 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is paying a working visit to Fergana region.

During a trip to the region in May 2022, the Head of state got acquainted with the Global Textile Infinity cluster project. Taking into account the instructions given then, the implementation of the project was accelerated. In December last year, textile production was put into operation.

The President got acquainted with the activities of this enterprise in Kushtepa district.

A full cycle of harvesting and processing of cotton has been established here. A large factory worth 132 million euros was organized, equipment from the Swiss company Rieter Machine Works was installed.

The company is capable of producing 18 million meters of mixed fabric and 10 million finished products per year. It is planned to export products worth 85 million euros to European countries and China. To do this, the company has organized a quality control laboratory.

The President noted the need for expanding the range of finished products, establish a partnership with well-known brands.

It is also important that energy-efficient enterprises are used in production. Solar panels are being installed on the roof of the factory, which will achieve an energy efficiency of almost 23 percent.

The factory employs 1.5 thousand people. In March this year, the production of woven fabric will begin here. Enterprises for the production of yarn and fabrics, as well as for the processing of cotton, are being created in Uchkuprik district. Then the total number of jobs in the cluster will reach almost 5 thousand.

A center for training and home-based work has also been opened here, which trains the specialists necessary for the enterprise in 4 areas.

The President held a meeting on the development of the cotton and textile industry in the regions of the valley.

Over the past six years, 35 clusters have been created in these regions, more than 150 large projects worth $670 million have been launched.

As is known, on January 26 this year, the President signed a resolution on further supporting the activities of cotton clusters. According to the document, clusters are given the opportunity at any time to receive preferential loans for fertilizers, seeds, fuel for growing cotton. They are allowed to independently place cotton varieties, to bring productive varieties from abroad for selection.

30 percent of the cost of purchasing laser levels will be covered by the state budget. Scientific organizations in cotton growing and agro-service centers will be assigned to each cluster to integrate production and science.

The practical aspects of these support measures were discussed at the meeting.

Instructions were given to increase the yield of cotton, deep processing of yarn and increase the output of finished products. It was noted that this year there is an opportunity to increase the export of textile products in the valley regions up to $2.5 billion.

It was emphasized that in accordance with the current trend in the sectors of the economy, clusters must also transfer part of their energy consumption to alternative sources.

Source: UzA