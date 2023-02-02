Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris’s Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Vice President Kamala Harris met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House. The Vice President reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and our commitment to Jordan’s security and economic prosperity. The Vice President and King Abdullah expressed concern about the recent violence and tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank. The Vice President underscored the importance of upholding the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif / Temple Mount, recognizing Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem and as a force for stability. She underscored U.S. support for regional security, prosperity, and integration, emphasizing that steps to deescalate tensions, promote moderation, and create meaningful economic opportunities across the Middle East would be essential to advancing these goals. The Vice President and King Abdullah II discussed efforts of both countries to address the global climate crisis and related water issues, as well as the importance of sustainable growth and development, which requires continued economic reform as well as women’s empowerment and participation. The Vice President and King Abdullah also discussed the importance of stability in Iraq and other regional and global issues.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 2 February, 2023 | Topics: News