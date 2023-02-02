Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,802 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris’s Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Vice President Kamala Harris met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House.  The Vice President reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and our commitment to Jordan’s security and economic prosperity.  The Vice President and King Abdullah expressed concern about the recent violence and tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank.  The Vice President underscored the importance of upholding the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif / Temple Mount, recognizing Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem and as a force for stability.  She underscored U.S. support for regional security, prosperity, and integration, emphasizing that steps to deescalate tensions, promote moderation, and create meaningful economic opportunities across the Middle East would be essential to advancing these goals.   The Vice President and King Abdullah II discussed efforts of both countries to address the global climate crisis and related water issues, as well as the importance of sustainable growth and development, which requires continued economic reform as well as women’s empowerment and participation.  The Vice President and King Abdullah also discussed the importance of stability in Iraq and other regional and global issues.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 2 February, 2023 | Topics: News

You just read:

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris’s Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.