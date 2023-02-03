Surface Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$19.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth of the building and construction industry is driving the growth of the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market .

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Surface Treatment Chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$19.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Surface treatment chemicals, such as paint strippers, cadmium plating, zinc coating, and others, are applied to a material's surface to add functions such as rust and wear resistance or to improve decorative characteristics to improve its appearance. The expansion of the transportation industry is driving the growth of the surface treatment chemicals market. Moreover, the growing building and construction activities worldwide are anticipated to fuel the demand for surface treatment chemicals. This, in turn, will drive the market growth in the projected forecast period of 2022-2027. However, the Covid-19 pandemic created a bottleneck for the global surface treatment chemical. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Surface-Treatment-Chemicals-Market-Research-507806

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the surface treatment chemicals market, owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2021, the automotive production in Asia-Pacific was 46,732,785 units, an increase of 6% over 2020.



2. The surging adoption of surface treatment chemicals as an anodizing solution in residential and commercial construction projects for optimum cleaning is driving the market growth.



3. Moreover, the ongoing research and development related to the surface treatment chemicals are creating a potential opportunity for market growth in the upcoming years.



4. Nonetheless, stringent regulations regarding the use of surface treatment chemicals are restricting the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507806



Segmental Analysis:

1. Plating chemicals provide a variety of electrolytes, including copper, nickel, silver, and gold-based electrolytes. As a result, it is utilized in automotive parts surfaces like bumpers, tire rims, and grills. Zinc plating is a lightweight solution that reinforces the substrate. Zinc coating metal extends the life of the underlying metal by forming a physical barrier.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the Surface Treatment Chemicals market in 2021 up to 35%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is driven by the growth of the sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and more. Variables such as bolstering the commercial industry, rising disposable income of people, and other such variables are expanding the automotive and aerospace industry's growth in the region.

3. The transport segment held the largest share in the surface treatment chemicals market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-27. Surface treatment chemicals provide numerous advantages, including greater cleaning, corrosion prevention, and sealing, as well as improved paint adherence and metal forming and treatment.

4. Surface treatment chemicals are deployed in construction activities to aid in the easy removal of formwork and the improvement of concrete surface quality when sprayed on freshly cast concrete and in locations where water curing is difficult or unreliable.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Surface Treatment Chemicals Industry are -

1. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

2. Atotech Deutschland

3. Nihon Parkerizing

4. Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

5. NOF Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507806



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Construction Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Construction-Chemicals-Market-Research-503201

B. Mining Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/234/global-mining-chemicals-market-research-report.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

