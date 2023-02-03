BSEtec is Celebrating its 10th Anniversary!
BSEtec, a global leader in information technology and software solutions, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.TAMIL NADU, MADURAI, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSEtec., a Global Leader in Information Technology and Software Solutions, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. In 2013, the company started as a Mobile and Web development company with a vision to provide robust digital and software applications and solutions to small businesses and enterprises. Over the course of the last 10 years, BSEtec has grown from a small firm to a Global technology enabler in Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, DevOps, Fullstack engineering AR, VR, and Blockchain technology.
Company founder and CEO, Nirmal Raj., remarked: "This is an incredible milestone for any company. The corporation has achieved this success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members; the development, adherence, and continued improvements on our strategies to provide client satisfaction; and our culture of customer service throughout the entire organization. We have dedicated ourselves to 10 years of product innovation, engineering, and business process improvements and efficiencies to provide our customers with the highest quality solutions and services.
Diverse Products and Services
"Our strategy of establishing and developing core business areas that address the changing needs of our customers has enabled us to cultivate a culture of innovation and excellence." BSEtec today is more diversified than ever with unique product offerings from Learning Management Systems to blockchain applications.
Research and Development
BSEtec's business is based on providing high-end technology solutions. The innovation and creativity that BSEtec brings to its clients are based on the research we put in before starting any project and the experience we have gathered over the decade.
Blockchain Development Company
To this day, BSEtec is still driven by our founders' entrepreneurial spirit, which has allowed the team to constantly push new boundaries and expand our offering portfolio." That's how we expanded our horizon into blockchain development services and metaverse.
New Product Launch - Mint trade
BSEtec continues to innovate and continue investing in research and product development. Mint Trades is a complete NFT Marketplace script to launch your Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace Business. Creating a robust and fully functional Opensea script NFT Marketplace has never been easier. Mint trade provides a stunning NFT Marketplace where you can discover exclusive NFT drops, and browse, mint, create, buy, sell, and auction NFTs. The power of blockchain backs the Marketplace and its indisputable proof of ownership and authenticity is achieved using ERC-721 standard smart contracts.
In its 10 years, BSEtec has delivered 900+ projects to 1500+ happy clients globally.
