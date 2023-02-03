Ribbed Smoked Sheet Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.4 Billion with CAGR of 4.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ribbed Smoked Sheet Market size is forecasted to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ribbed Smoked Sheet Market are processed smoked rubber sheets from the unsmoked sheets (USS). Smoking allows the sheets to absorb creosotic and other antiseptic compounds, giving the rubber a preservative and anti-oxidant action. The additives such as sodium sulphite, thermoplastic natural rubber, and other additives are added to ensure that no pre-coagulation occurs.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ribbed Smoked Sheet Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the ribbed smoked sheet market, owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2021 the total automotive vehicle production in China was 26,082,220 units, an increase of 3%.

2. The higher quality of RSS1 grade ribbed smoke fuel is encouraging its surging adoption in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and other such sectors, which is resulting in the growth of the market.

3. Moreover, the surging application of conveyor belts in the new factory establishments is expected to create an opportunity for the ribbed smoked sheet market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The tires segment held the largest share in the ribbed smoked sheet market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) is the main rubber product that is used as a raw material in the manufacture of tires. It prevents air, water, and other fluids from leaking out of tires and saves maintenance costs.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it held the largest share in the ribbed smoked sheet market in 2021 up to 38%. The industrial growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is fueled by the growth of the sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and more. The rising consumer demand for passenger automobiles and the Asia-Pacific expanding business sector is fueling the region's automotive industry's growth.

3. The automotive segment held the largest share in the ribbed smoked sheet market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the automotive industry, the ribbed smoked sheet is utilized as a sealing material. It helps to keep air, water, and other fluids from leaking out of engines, tires, and other components.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ribbed Smoked Sheet Industry are -

1. GMG Global

2. HS RUBBER

3. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

4. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

5. Royal Latex



