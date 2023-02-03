3D Printing Materials Market worth US$8.6 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 22.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technology is used to make various medical products, including surgical equipment, prostheses and implants in 3D Printing Materials Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The 3D Printing Materials Market size is estimated to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 22.5% from 2022 to 2027. Three-dimensional (3D) printing is a type of additive manufacturing that converts a digital design into a physical object. The method involves spreading down thin layers of material, such as liquid or powdered plastic, metal, cement, polyamide, polycarbonate, carbon fiber, nitinol, or acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and then fusing them. Due to extensive research and development in 3D printing, as well as increased demand for prototype applications from numerous industrial verticals, such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and military, the market is expected to grow. The global impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the 3D Printing Materials Market has been unfavorable. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 3D Printing Materials Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the 3D Printing Materials Market, owing to the increasing automotive industry in the region. The automotive industries in APAC are being fueled by rising per capita income and increasing urbanization, as well as a growing population.



2. Including 3D printing in the design process has several benefits, including the ability to produce high-detail, smooth, and scale models for aircraft designs. Thus, aircraft manufacturers are extensively incorporating 3D Printing Materials in the aerospace industry, thereby propelling the market growth.



3. The usage of 3D Printing Materials in manufacturing applications is growing rapidly around the world. Several end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, have already embraced 3D printing for large component manufacturing.



4. 3D printing is being used to make car components, mobile cases, wing mirrors, toys, and a variety of other things. End-use industries are moving toward 3D printing for bulk manufacturing because it lowers manufacturing costs, shortens lead times, and produces complex structural things.



5. 3D printing is a more convenient way to make products, but it is costly due to high material costs, which is a major market constraint. The greater expenses are due to the higher purity and composition criteria required for 3D printing.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The plastic segment held the largest share in the 3D Printing Materials Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 21.8% during the forecast period. Plastic is the most widely used raw material for 3D printing as it is one of the most versatile materials for 3D-printed toys and household fittings.

2. Asia-Pacific region held a significant share in the 3D Printing Materials Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 24.6% during the forecast period. The increased interest of APAC manufacturing enterprises in 3D printing technology, as well as several government-led plans and legislation, have contributed to the region's rapid growth. China is one of the most rapid-growing marketplaces for new technology and materials.

3. Automotive industry segment held a significant share in the 3D Printing Materials Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 23.2% during the forecast period. In the automotive sector, 3D Printing Materials are frequently utilized to create scaled models for testing.

4. In terms of volume, the healthcare industry is the 3D Printing Materials Market's fastest-growing segment. 3D printing technology is used to make various medical products, including surgical equipment, prostheses and implants, and tissue engineering devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Printing Materials Industry are -

1. 3D Systems, Inc.

2. Arcam AB

3. CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l.

4. ENVISIONTEC, INC.

5. EOS GmbH-Electro Optical Systems

