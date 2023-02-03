Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market Size to Boost USD242.3 Million By 2027 | CAGR 6.4% - IndustryARC

Increase the demand for Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market, leading to the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market size is forecasted to reach US$ 242.3 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Saturated polyester-based adhesives are primarily composed of liquid saturated polyester resin that is produced through a condensation reaction between polybasic acids and polyols. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -



1. Film segment held a significant share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, air permeability, and reliable processing made it stand out in comparison to other types of adhesive forms in the market.

2. Packaging industry held the largest share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for saturated polyester-based adhesives to laminate plastic films, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used for packaging. Its wide range of characteristics, high peel strength, excellent color stability, moisture resistance, and clarity is driving its demand for the production of films and sheets used in the packaging industry.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for saturated polyester-based adhesives from the packaging sector of the region. According to a recent study published on Interpack, Asia accounted for the highest world share of packaging sales in 2020, an increase of 7.4% in comparison to 2019.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The film adhesives held a significant share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of adhesive forms. Film adhesives offer a cleaner, greener, and more reliable bonding process in comparison to paste, liquid, and other forms of adhesives.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of saturated polyester-based adhesives is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the packaging sector. . For instance, China holds the largest market share around the world when it comes to food packaging.

3. The packaging industry held the largest share in the Global Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to its increasing demand from the packaging industry. According to PMMI (The Association for Packaging and Processing), the North American beverage industry is expected to increase by 4.5% from 2018 to 2028, with the United States leading the beverage packaging sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Saturated Polyester Based Adhesives Industry are -

1. 3M

2. American Chemical, Inc.

3. Henkel AG & Co KGaA

4. Adhesive Technologies, Inc.

5. Bostik, Inc.



