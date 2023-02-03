Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market to Reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market size is estimated to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 and forecasted to grow at CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market size is estimated to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate also called nitro-limestone is an inorganic chemical that has rich hygroscopic and Physico-chemical properties. The high applicability of the compound in explosives, concrete, additives and as inorganic fertilizer during the fertigation process is driving its market demand in major end-use industries such as agriculture, building & construction, mining and the water treatment industry. Factors such as the setting up of new waste-water treatment plants, bolstering growth in mining output and rapid increase in construction output are creating a drive in the growth of the calcium ammonium nitrate industry. However, the growing preference for organic fertilizer is anticipated to obstruct the calcium ammonium nitrate market growth during the forecast period thereby negatively impacting the calcium ammonium nitrate market size. The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic decreased calcium ammonium nitrate’s demand in major end-users such as agriculture, building & construction and wastewater treatment resulting negative impact on the calcium ammonium nitrate industry outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15668/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Calcium Ammonium Nitrate industry owing to flourishing agriculture production in the region which is influencing the demand for calcium ammonium nitrate in the region for inorganic fertilizers application.

2. Growing demand for residential units and drinking water has increased the usage of calcium ammonium nitrate in the building & construction and wastewater treatment sector which has positively impacted the calcium ammonium nitrate industry outlook.

3. Increase in mining in mining output on account of high industrial demand for minerals and metals is fueling the demand and usage of calcium ammonium nitrate in making small-scale explosives that are used during mining activities.

4. Growing consumer awareness regarding chemical usage in fertilizers has increased the demand for organic or biofertilizers in agriculture which could hamper the usage of inorganic fertilizers thereby negatively impacting the calcium ammonium nitrate market size during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15668

Segmental Analysis:

1. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Segment Analysis – by Grade : The fertilizers grade of calcium ammonium nitrate has rich hygroscopic nature due to which it is highly used as an inorganic fertilizer during the fertigation process for reducing soil acidification. The fertilizer grade has a high solubility in soil and easily gets absorbed by plants thereby providing them with essential nutrients like calcium and nitrogen that enable plants to grow wide leaves of rich green colour. The growing scale of agriculture production output on account of the surge in demand for primary food items such as fruits, vegetables, wheat and rice has increased the demand for fertilizers, resulting in a simultaneous increase in the demand for fertilizer grade of calcium ammonium nitrate.

2. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Calcium ammonium nitrate as an inorganic fertilizer is majorly used in the fertigation of plants due to its hygroscopic and physiological characteristics and its ability to neutralize the acidic nature of the soil, thereby improving soil health for a longer period. Agriculture production has shown significant growth over the years on account of the growing consumption of food resulting from the rapid increase in the growing population and rise in disposable income.

3. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market share in 2021 up to 41%. The demand for calcium ammonium nitrate in the region is significantly influenced by its growing applicability in the agriculture sector. The growing investments coupled with favorable government policies have resulted in the rapid growth of agriculture production output in major Asian-Pacific countries.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Calcium Ammonium Nitrate industry are:

1. Yara International ASA

2. Eurochem Agro

3. Helm AG

4. Origin Fertilizers Ltd.

5. Barium & Chemicals Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15668

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Ammonium Nitrate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Ammonium-Nitrate-Market-Research-509340

B. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16179/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062