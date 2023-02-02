Cold weather alert

Feb. 2, 2023

Dear URI Students, Faculty and Staff,

The National Weather Service is forecasting extremely cold weather and has issued a wind-chill warning from Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. until Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. Dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 30-below-zero, are expected. Please plan accordingly and take precautions when coming to and from campus tomorrow and Saturday.

Here are a few tips to help you stay safe:

Dress appropriately

Wear layers of clothing and when you are outside, wear an appropriate combination of insulated gloves, boots, a hat and a face covering.

Avoid being outside for extended periods

In cold weather, frostbite and hypothermia are a risk if you aren’t dressed appropriately. If you are outside and notice signs of first-degree frostbite, move inside and start warming yourself with warm (not hot) water or body heat. If you are experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, seek medical attention immediately.

Plan your travel

Keep the gas tank in your vehicle at least half full to prevent the gas line from freezing, and make sure your tires are properly inflated. Keep jumper cables, a blanket, a phone charger and an ice scraper in your vehicle. If you have reliable transportation but know of friends or colleagues who don’t, consider offering them a ride.

Take care of your body

Avoid caffeine and alcohol, as they constrict blood vessels, which limits circulation. Additionally, if your judgment is impaired by alcohol, you run the risk of not realizing you are exposing yourself to dangerous temperatures.

Stay aware

Monitor forecasts through local news outlets or weather apps.

All community members should make sure they are registered to receive URI’s emergency text messages. You can view and edit your information on the Emergency Management site. This is the best way to receive timely information about campus emergencies. You should also monitor @RhodyReady on Twitter for important updates.

If you live off campus

Make sure your heat is set high enough to prevent pipes from freezing. Another way to prevent pipes from freezing is to let faucets drip during extremely cold periods. Shut all windows and doors, including storm windows and doors. Local towns are making plans to open warming centers. Please find a local center in the event you lose power or heat. The towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett have posted information about their local shelters.

Facilities reminder

Facilities Operations asks members of the University community to ensure windows and doors are closed and secured before leaving for the day and throughout the weekend. Leaving windows and doors open could result in frozen pipes and subsequent damage, as well as the loss of University property. Also, please remember to keep the heat on in your buildings and offices.

Stay safe, warm and well.