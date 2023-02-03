Silver Inks & Pastes Market worth $3.9 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Silver Inks & Pastes Market size is estimated to reach US$3.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Silver Inks & Pastes Market are an excellent conductor of electricity. The silver ink comprises of conductive material, thermoplastic binder such as polyvinyl pyrrolidone, and solvent such as methyl ethyl ketone, formic acid, ethyl alcohol, and sodium borohydride. The Silver Inks & Pastes have major applications in printed electronic devices, screen printing, RFID, solar cells, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Silver-Inks-And-Pastes-Market-Research-511462



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silver Inks & Pastes Market highlights the following areas -



1. The Silver Inks & Pastes Market size will grow due to rising demand in applications such as printed circuit boards, flexible circuit, PV panels, biosensors, e-textiles, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the Silver Inks & Pastes industry due to adoption of latest technologies and establishing production base for Silver Inks & Pastes, along with flourishing electronics and photovoltaics sector.

3. The Silver Inks & Pastes have rising application in the printed circuit boards (PCB) owing to superior thermal and electrical conductivity, lightweight and economical costs features.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511462



Segmental Analysis:



1. By application, the printed circuit board (PCB) segment accounted for the largest share in the Silver Inks & Pastes Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. The Silver Inks & Pastes have major application in the printed circuit boards owing to high electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, lightweight, and strong adhesion properties.

2. By geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Silver Inks & Pastes market and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth of Silver Inks & Pastes industry in this region is influenced by its high demand in photovoltaics, electronics, automotive, and end-use industries.

3. By end-use industry, the electronics segment held the largest Silver Inks & Pastes Market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The Silver Inks & Pastes have major application in the electronic industry for various consumer electronic devices, printed electronics, and other electrical components.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silver Inks & Pastes Industry are -

1. DuPont

2. Henkel AG

3. NovaCentrix

4. Intrinsiq Materials

5. Creative Materials Inc.



Click on the following link to buy the Silver Inks & Pastes Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511462



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Metallic Printing Inks Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18257/metallic-printing-inks-market-research-report-analysis.html

B. Conductive Inks Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16505/conductive-inks-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062