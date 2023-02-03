Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market to Reach US$3.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market size is estimated to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027 and is to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market size is estimated to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors are the specialty chemicals consisting of phosphates, carboxylates, sulfonates and fluorides, which are installed in fluid flow systems to prevent precipitation and formation of insoluble compounds on the walls of the system. The improved performance and erosion protection offered by Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors is driving their market demand. Also, the high applicability of Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors in filters, boilers, pipes and heat exchangers across major sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, mining and energy generation is influencing their market. Factors such as an increase in crude oil production, the development of new wastewater plants and growing mining production are driving the growth of the antiscalants/scale industry.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors industry, owing to the rapidly growing mining, water & wastewater treatment and oil & gas sector in the region which is driving the demand for Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors in the region.

2. The bolstering growth in crude oil production has accelerated the demand and usage of Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors for pipes and heat exchangers which have positively impacted the Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Industry outlook.

3. Regulations to control water pollution would limit the usage of chemicals like Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors in water treatment and oil plants which would negatively impact the Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market size.

1. Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Type : Phosphonates are one of the most commonly used Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors which provide an effective performance at high temperatures. Due to their high water solubility, they exhibit outstanding resistance to oxidizing agents. Phosphonates have corrosion resistance features which make them an appropriate chelating agent for carbon steel.

2. Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors consisting of phosphonates, sulfonates, fluorides and carboxylates are used in various stages in the oil & gas sector, from the extraction of crude oil and natural gas to their refining. During oil & gas production, unwanted minerals and deposits form on the walls of equipment which affects the flow system. Usage of Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors prevents the formation of such deposits on the equipment, thereby providing corrosion control and flow assurance in the oil & gas sector.

3. Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market share (up to 43%) in 2021. The flourishing demand for Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors in major sectors such as mining, oil & gas and water & wastewater treatment for boilers, filters and pipes is influencing its market growth in the region.

1. Clariant Ag

2. Solvay SA

3. Dow Chemicals

4. Akzo Nobel

5. Halliburton Company

