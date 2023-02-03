MEDIA ADVISORY
Feb. 2, 2023
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Cox signs eight bills in the 2023 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 2, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed eight bills today.
Gov. Cox has signed 10 pieces of legislation from the 2023 General Legislative Session to date. Information on bills signed today can be found below.
- HB 1: Higher Education Base Budget
- HB 4: Business, Economic Development, and Labor Base Budget
- HB 6: Infrastructure and General Government Base Budget
- HB 7: National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget
- SB 1: Public Education Base Budget Amendments
- SB 5: Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Base Budget
- SB 6: Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Base Budget
- SB 7: Social Services Base Budget
###