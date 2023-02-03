Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,761 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox signs eight bills in the 2023 General Legislative Session

MEDIA ADVISORY

Feb. 2, 2023 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Cox signs eight bills in the 2023 General Legislative Session 

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 2, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed eight bills today. 

Gov. Cox has signed 10 pieces of legislation from the 2023 General Legislative Session to date. Information on bills signed today can be found below.

  • HB 1: Higher Education Base Budget
  • HB 4: Business, Economic Development, and Labor Base Budget
  • HB 6: Infrastructure and General Government Base Budget
  • HB 7: National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget
  • SB 1: Public Education Base Budget Amendments
  • SB 5: Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Base Budget
  • SB 6: Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Base Budget
  • SB 7: Social Services Base Budget

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox signs eight bills in the 2023 General Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.