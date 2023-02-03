Traffic Lighthouse Introduces Groundbreaking Cloud Stacking SEO Service

Submit Release
ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic Lighthouse, a leading digital services company specializing in link building and content production, announces the launch of its innovative cloud stacking service, set to revolutionize the SEO industry.

Traffic Lighthouse's new cloud stacking service provides high-quality backlinks to websites by linking authoritative and niche sources from an intricate web of interlinked cloud properties. The service differs from others in the way properties are stacked and in the quality of the content used. The stack comprises real sites with unique, well-written content, internal linking, and schema markup that will rank independently. The power of these sites is then channeled through their outbound links to a specific targeted website page, providing it with power.

Pat Coyle, Co-Founder and CEO of Traffic Lighthouse, says, "The huge advantage of links from cloud stacks is the ability to control the content and the asset itself. This allows the sculpting of relevance and authority to be passed through the links and power up the target pages."

The cloud stacking service effectively leverages and pools the domain authority of the cloud properties to provide powerful backlinks to your website. The stacks are multiple layers deep, each one adding to the authority of the links pointing to your site. This increased authority boosts your website's topical authority, improving your visibility and attracting more organic traffic.

Underneath each cloud stack is a network of hundreds of additional niche-relevant links, further supporting and boosting the stacks and the authority they provide.

Traffic Lighthouse is based just outside of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality digital services. For more information on the cloud stacking service, or to request a quote, please contact system@trafficlighthouse.com.

About Traffic Lighthouse:
Traffic Lighthouse is a leading digital services company specializing in link-building and content production. The company is based just outside of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to providing its clients with the best possible service.

