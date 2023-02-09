Male "Me Too" Victim Files Suit for Ten-Year Enslavement by Female Prison Warden

Imprisoned since a teen, victim fell under the control of his prison warden for 10 years following his release from custody, only escaping captivity in 2020.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEN-YEAR SEXUAL SLAVE CITES THE “ME TOO” MOVEMENT AS KEY TO HIS FREEDOM

A recently filed federal lawsuit in Alaska District Court (USDC Case Number 3:22-cv-00173), alleges Duley Lyons, a former Alaska State Prison inmate, was victimized sexually while a prisoner by the female head warden, Cindy Betts. The rapes continued regularly over many months, with the knowledge and awareness and accommodation of prison guards and staff. The suit goes on to allege that upon Lyon’s release from custody, Warden Betts then took advantage of Lyons lifetime of learned helplessness in the Alaska prisons and threatened to have him returned to prison if he didn’t obey her. Warden Betts broke off her marriage, moved her husband from the family home and filed for divorce while simultaneously forcing Lyons to violate the terms of his release by moving in with her. Warden Betts then forced Lyons to assume a pseudonym with her family and friends so they would not learn how she and he had met. Using the same threats, Betts coerced Lyons to work for her on her various properties she purchased in order to flip them for profit, all while continuing to use him as a sex slave.

The lawsuit alleges, that after nearly a decade of forced slavery, regular sexual assaults, and forced relocation to work on additional properties in the states of Alaska and Oregon, Lyons was watching a news program one Saturday in 2020 that was featuring the “Me Too” Movement and the cases then building against Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein. Mr. Lyons had an epiphany that he was a victim comparable to the women he saw interviewed in the news program. Shortly after that, Lyons consulted with outside help and grew confident that Betts could no longer cause him to be returned to prison or other harm. He then escaped his captor, and sought help from his now attorneys, Sara Bloom of Anchorage, Alaska, and Daniel Perlman of Los Angeles, California.