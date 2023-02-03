Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.2.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

John P. Fitzpatrick II, 54, of Davis, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Veterans Homes at the Veterans Homes Division of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. Fitzpatrick has been Finance Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance since 2008 and has served in several positions there since 2004, including Principal Program Budget Analyst II and Principal Program Budget Analyst III. He was Fiscal Director at the California Redistricting Commission in 2021. Fitzpatrick was an Auditor at the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Contract Audit Agency from 2002 to 2004. He was an Analyst at Accenture from 2001 to 2002. Fitzpatrick was a Graduate Assistant at San Diego State University, Graduate School of Business in 2000. He earned a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Taxation from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,728. Fitzpatrick is registered without party preference.

Purvi Patel, 41, of Oakland, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Credit Unions at the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Patel has been Assistant General Counsel at Self-Help Federal Credit Union since 2022. She was Executive Staff at Self-Help Federal Credit Union from 2016 to 2022. Patel was a Senior Fellow at the New York City Economic Development Corporation from 2015 to 2016. She was an Associate at Buckley Sandler from 2013 to 2015 and a Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico from 2010 to 2012. She was an Associate at White & Case from 2008 to 2010. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,024. Patel is a Democrat.

Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Personnel Board, where she has served since 2022. Matosantos served as Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2022. She was President of Matosantos Consulting from 2013 to 2018 and joined the Newsom transition team in 2018. Matosantos was Director of the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2013 and Chief Deputy Director for Budgets from 2008 to 2009. She was Deputy Legislative Secretary for Health and Human Services and Veteran Affairs in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2007 to 2008. She served in several positions at the California Health and Human Services Agency, including Assistant Secretary for Programs and Fiscal Affairs and Associate Secretary for Legislative Affairs from 2004 to 2007. Matosantos was Human Services Consultant at the Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2002 to 2004. She was a Consultant at the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services from 2000 to 2002. Matosantos was a California Senate Fellow from 1999 to 2000. She is a member of the University of California Board of Regents. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Matosantos is a Democrat.

Vernon B. Williams, 55, of Palos Verdes Estates, has been reappointed to the State Athletic Commission, where he has served since 2015. Williams has been a Physician and Director at the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic since 1997. He was Chair of the American Academy of Neurology Sports Neurology Section from 2014 to 2018. Williams was Medical Director of Concussion Management for the Special Olympics in 2015. He was Chief Medical Officer at the Sports Concussion Institute from 2007 to 2014. Williams is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American College of Sports Medicine, North American Brain Injury Society and International Neuromodulation Society. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Martha “Chris” Kutzkey, 75, of Montague, has been appointed to the 10th District Agricultural Association, Siskiyou Golden Fair. Kutzkey has been a Real Estate Broker since 1981 and Broker/Owner at John L. Scott Real Estate, Siskiyou since 2016. She was a Director at the California Association of REALTORS from 1995 to 2011. Kutzkey was President of the California Association of REALTORS in 2015 and Treasurer from 2011 to 2012. She is a partner of the Siskiyou County Fair and a member of Rescue Ranch and Habitat for Humanity. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kutzkey is a Republican.

Alexandre Rasouli, 46, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California State Lottery Commission. Rasouli has been an Orthopedic Surgeon at 90210 Precision Ambulatory Surgical Centers and at Spalding Ambulatory Surgical Center since 2016. Rasouli has been Medical Director at RasouliSpine since 2021. He has been a Consultant Reviewer at the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery since 2008. Rasouli was an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Spine Center at Cedars-Sinai from 2008 to 2021. He was Medical Staff at the Spine Institute from 2008 to 2011. Rasouli is a member of the North American Spine Society. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rasouli is not registered to vote.

