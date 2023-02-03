fyndsupplier.com : Marketplace for oilfield chemicals suppliers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Dammam & Kuwait
According to market research, oilfield chemical market is estimated to grow by USD 1.56 billion by 2027. In this huge market, fyndsupplier.com is solving critical problem for chemical suppliers”ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fyndsupplier.com : an online marketplace for oilfield chemicals suppliers in UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq
3rd February 2023: Fyndsupplier.com is an online marketplace owned by Petroleumsoft Limited, a UK-based company. Petroleumsoft Limited has 16 years of experience from the oil and gas industry in the domain of chemical trade, technology solution development and technical consultancy.
According to market research, the oil and gas chemical market is expected to grow to be worth USD 1.56 billion by 2027. The focused market of oil and gas companies faces several challenges related with right suppliers, logistics, payment terms and delivery.
Fyndsupplier.com has been launched today as the ONLY oil and gas chemicals marketplace for the oil and gas industry. It's an online portal which connects chemical buyers and suppliers for easy and cost-effective procurement.
The market of oil and gas chemicals is HUGE and there are a large number of chemical manufacturers and distributors serving the oil and gas companies by supplying them with required chemicals used for drilling, production, water treatment, cementing and well stimulation operations.
In this price sensitive chemical market, small service companies are continuously looking for new suppliers to meet their material specification as well as target price. Finding a new trusted supplier who can meet the buyers’ material specification and target price is key to the procurement deal. Material quality, payment, delivery and everything else depends upon new suppliers found online through google or any online marketplace.
It is therefore essential for chemical buyers to do a thorough due diligence for any suppliers found online.There are online marketplaces who are offering general commodities but not focused on the oil and gas chemical market, and are not assured that every supplier on their portals are pre-verified.
Unlike many other existing marketplace, fyndsupplier is a community based but not product based marketplace. Fyndsupplier has been released with over 500 pre-verified suppliers from around the globe to help oil companies to procure/purchase cost-effective oil and gas chemicals. Chemical manufacturers and suppliers on find suppliers are from major oil and gas producing countries such as USA, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, India and China.
It helps oil companies, particularly chemical service companies, to procure from small manufacturers from their local and global market to reduce their overall procurement cost, time and logistic complexities. Whereas it helps chemical companies to maximize their sales and their market reach.
Rameshwar M Paswan, CEO of Petroleumsoft Limited, said: “this platform is outcome of our 20 years of experience from the tread of oilfield chemicals and building trusted chemical manufacturers and distributors database, which we would like to provide to industry for free”
About fyndsupplier
Fyndsupplier is a brand of Petroleumsoft Limited, which is a Aberdeen based company and has worked with major oil and gas companies internationally for offering technical consultancy and technology development. More information about company can be found on www.fyndsupplier.com
