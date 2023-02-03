Submit Release
2022 AFRC A1 awards announced

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

Air Force Reserve Command manpower, personnel, and services director, Col. Harold W. Linnean III, announces the 2022 A1 Award winners.

 

The Eubanks award winner is:

Eubanks Award: 913 FSS, Little Rock AFB, Arizona

 

The legacy award winners are:

Roger M. Blanchard Memorial Award: Col. Beena Maharaj, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

General Horace M. Wade Innovation Award: Mr. Timothy Phelps, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

General Michael P.C. Carns Award: Col. Sandra Vandiviere, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

General Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr Management Engineering Award (Team): Airfield Operations Manpower Study Team, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

General Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award: Chief Master Sgt. Samuel Caballero, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

Lieutenant General Norm Lezy Award: Lt. Col. Renata Turner, 916 FSS, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina

Dr. Edwin C. Peterson Education and Training Manager (ETM) Award: Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Goad – HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

The Robert E. Corsi A1 Legacy Service of the Year Award: Ms. Lora Wright, 919 SOFSS, Eglin AFB, Florida

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award:  Master Sgt. Symona Brown, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

 

The officer award winners are:          

Force Support Field Grade Officer of the Year (Staff): Maj. Tiara Puro, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

Force Support Reserve Component Field Grade Officer of the Year Award (Installation): Maj. Jessica Boettcher, 310 FSS, Schriever SFB, Colorado

Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year Award: Capt. Elisabeth Barry, 310 FSS, Schriever SFB, Colorado

 

The enlisted award winners are:

Force Support Airman of the Year (Staff): Senior Airman Carrie Brewington, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

Force Support NCO of the Year (Staff): Staff Sgt. Brittany Bravo Smallwood, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

Force Support SNCO of the Year (Staff): Senior Master Sgt. Deogracias Manosca, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the Year (Staff): Staff Sgt. Lirian Orozco, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado 

Force Support Reserve Component SNCO (Staff): Senior Master Sgt. Megan Alvarado, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia 

Force Support Reserve Component Airman of the Year (Installation): Senior Airman LaTisha Cooper, 310 FSS, Schriever SFB, Colorado

Force Support Reserve Component NCO of the year (Installation): Tech. Sgt. James Fotakis, 349 FSS, Travis AFB, California

Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year (Installation): Master Sgt. Kaycee Budd, 477 FSS, JB Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

Force Support Special Duty SNCO of the Year (Installation): Master Sgt. Logan Goldschmidt, 442 FSS, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

 

The civilian award winners are:

Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year (Staff): Mr. Sam Cothron, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

Civilian Supervisor of the Year (Staff): Ms. Ciara Anderson, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

Civilian Specialist/Program Manager of the Year (Installation): Ms. Deborah Teague, 932 FSS, Scott AFB, Illinois

Civilian Supervisor of the Year (Installation): Ms. Coleen Czachowski, 911 FSS, Pittsburg IAP ARS, Pennsylvania

 

The individual award winners are:         

A1 Special Recognition Award: Senior Master Sgt. Myriam Tapia, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

DAF Military Athlete & Application: Lt. Col. Peter Springirth, HQ AFRC, Robins AFB, Georgia

 

The force support capabilities award winners are:

Manpower Flight of the Year: 926 FSS, Nellis AFB, Nevada

Military Personnel Flight of the Year: 932 FSS, Scott AFB, Illinois  

Sustainment Services Flight of the Year: 911 FSS, Pittsburg IAP ARS, Pennsylvania     

Force Development of the Year: 349 FSS, Travis AFB, California  

Community Services Flight of the Year: 932 FSS, Scott AFB, Illinois

Airman and Family Readiness Flight of the Year: 944 FSS, Luke AFB, Arizona

Commander Support Staff: 910 FSS, Youngstown ARS Vienna, Ohio          

A1 Special Recognition Team Staff Level: Business Integration Cell, HQ ARPC, Buckley AFB, Colorado

Education & Training Team of the Year Installation Level: 445 FSS, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

