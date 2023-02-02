DNREC, DDA Celebrate World Wetlands Day with Agreement to Manage, Protect Delaware’s Unique Wetland Communities

DNREC and the Department of Agriculture celebrated World Wetlands Day by signing a cooperative agreement to manage and protect unique wetland communities that occur on state-owned forest, park and wildlife lands, such as depicted above at Blackbird State Forest. /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Agriculture (DDA) Forest Service are to celebrate World Wetlands Day today, Thursday, Feb. 2, by signing a cooperative agreement to manage and protect unique wetland communities that occur on state-owned forest, park and wildlife lands.

Wetlands are extremely important ecosystems that contribute to climate mitigation and adaptation, water availability, world economies and commerce, cultural and recreational values, and global biodiversity. The unique wetland communities memorialized by DNREC and DDA are wetland types that provide critical habitat for Delaware’s rarest plants and animals, including endangered species, some of which also are globally rare.

“We are charged with great responsibilities as stewards of public lands for enjoyment by Delawareans and our out-of-state visitors, while also acting as stewards for the thriving existence of the plant and animal populations that inhabit these unique wetland communities,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The agreement signed today between DNREC and DDA shows that both agencies recognize the value of these lands and their wetlands habitats as unique wetland communities and that we are committed to conserving and protecting them for the future. Wetlands play an important role in climate change resilience by protecting us from flooding and can offset changes in precipitation by storing water and reducing the effects of drought and severe storms.”

“State Forest lands harbor a rich diversity of plant and animal species thriving in healthy forests and wetlands that are essential for their continued existence. Our foresters often engage in cooperative land management activities with DNREC in the best interest of both agencies and the public to preserve a healthy environment,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “When we readily share sound management strategies and techniques, especially when it comes to protecting rare or unique habitats on state-owned lands, we all benefit from those collaborative efforts.”

Unique wetland communities make up nearly 18,000 acres of Delaware’s land surface. Delaware’s unique wetland communities include Coastal Plain Seasonal Ponds, Bald Cyprus Swamps, Atlantic White Cedar Swamps, Peat-land Fens, Black Ash Seepage Swamps, Piedmont Stream Valley Wetlands, and Inner-dune Depression Meadows. Recently, DNREC released the 54-minute documentary film “Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools” (also known as Coastal Plain Seasonal Ponds or Delmarva bays), which spotlights the unique character of these wetland types.

The new agreement provides guidance for land managers at DNREC and DDA to consider for taking on protection, conservation, restoration and management responsibilities for these wetland communities. Recognizing the varied landscapes throughout Delaware, these guidelines can be used for future agency efforts and the management actions prescribed for state-owned lands. Both DNREC – through wildlife areas managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife and state parks overseen by the Division of Parks and Recreation) and DDA, through its Forest Service, manage these state-owned lands in the public interest so that residents and visitors can enjoy the natural habitats they represent through various low-impact recreational activities. The agreement fosters collaboration and coordination between the agencies and their individual and diverse management expertise.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated internationally to raise awareness about wetlands and reaffirm the importance of protecting these critical ecosystems. More information on how to celebrate World Wetlands Day, including events and educational resources, can be found at worldwetlandsday.org. More information about Delaware’s Unique Wetland Communities, is available at de.gov/delawarewetlands.

