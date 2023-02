Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Referral Reward to Learn a Second Language

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good sweet referral reward Love to Learn a Second Language www.LALovetoLearn.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with sweet $2500 to hire the best foreign language teachers.

Love to learn a second language...French, Japanese, or Spanish...Do Something GOOD for You & The World Too!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good launches Love to Learn a Second Language ; the sweetest referral reward Good for Everyone.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “I came to the US and learned English when I was 12 years old…my 3rd language (my 2nd was Hebrew, and 1st was Spanish). Learning a new language is a fulfilling experience regardless of your age. So, I created a sweet reward for participating in our meaningful referral program…that is GOOD for You, Your Kids, & Grandma Too!”How to Earn $2500 Education Reward?1. Simply introduce Recruiting for Good to a manager in HR (someone that you personally know).2. Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; and helps the company find a talented professional.3. Recruiting for Good earns a finder’s fee that is shared to reward $2500 toward hiring a language teacher.AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com We help families save money on Summer Camp! Moms/Grandmothers can participate together to earn double saving rewards www.SweetMomsClub.com The purpose of Our Grand-Kids Fund, Recruiting for Good helps grandparents fund valued filled fun educational experiences; Art/Dance/Learn a Second Language, Summer Camp, and Sunday School. www.OurGrandKidsFund.com Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodSince 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for