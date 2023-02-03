Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Referral Reward to Learn a Second Language
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with sweet $2500 to hire the best foreign language teachers.
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good launches Love to Learn a Second Language; the sweetest referral reward Good for Everyone.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “I came to the US and learned English when I was 12 years old…my 3rd language (my 2nd was Hebrew, and 1st was Spanish). Learning a new language is a fulfilling experience regardless of your age. So, I created a sweet reward for participating in our meaningful referral program…that is GOOD for You, Your Kids, & Grandma Too!”
How to Earn $2500 Education Reward?
1. Simply introduce Recruiting for Good to a manager in HR (someone that you personally know).
2. Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; and helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Recruiting for Good earns a finder’s fee that is shared to reward $2500 toward hiring a language teacher.
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.
We help families save money on Summer Camp! Moms/Grandmothers can participate together to earn double saving rewards www.SweetMomsClub.com
The purpose of Our Grand-Kids Fund, Recruiting for Good helps grandparents fund valued filled fun educational experiences; Art/Dance/Learn a Second Language, Summer Camp, and Sunday School. www.OurGrandKidsFund.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
