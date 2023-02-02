Submit Release
Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $495K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics that totaled over $495,000 in street value in two separate, unrelated enforcement actions. 

“These seizures are excellent interceptions by officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry which showcase their ability to pinpoint illicit activity amongst legitimate travel,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “The skills and expertise exemplified by the seizures are imperative to accomplishing our mission of protecting U.S. borders.”

Packages containing 22 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The first seizure occurred on January 25th at the Camino Real International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 14.9 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the engine intake of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $199,576.

The second seizure occurred on January 30th at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2014 F-150 traveling from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 22.3 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the dashboard area of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $297,892.

The narcotics together have an estimated street value of $497,468.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicles. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

