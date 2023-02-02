Submit Release
Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $1.9M

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry recently seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,900,000 in street value. 

“Once again, our frontline officers have demonstrated their true commitment towards the CBP mission of keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our international borders,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “By working as a team and utilizing all available tools and resources, our officers accomplished this outstanding interception of hard narcotics.”

Packages containing more than 135 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on January 30th, CBP officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 41-year-old male United States citizen driving a 2016 Ford Edge arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 135.8 pounds of alleged cocaine and 4.5 pounds of alleged heroin within multiple areas of the vehicle ranging from the air filter, quarter panels, doors, and roof. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,924,358.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

